5 times WWE stars went over their allotted minutes (and what happened next)

WWE stars must stick to strict time cues whenever they appear on television. If a 10-minute match lasts 15 minutes, the rest of the show will inevitably be affected. In some cases, wrestlers' poor timekeeping can even lead to their co-workers being removed from the card at the last minute.

For example, in 2013, one of the best WrestleMania matches of the decade ran long, causing Cody Rhodes' bout to be nixed from the show. Back in the Attitude Era, another long segment prompted WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon to react furiously.

In this article, let's look at five times when WWE matches or segments went longer than initially planned.

#5. CM Punk and The Undertaker went over their allotted WWE time

In 2013, The Undertaker recorded his 20th WrestleMania victory in a row with a win over CM Punk at WrestleMania 29. While the match only lasted 22 minutes, the overall time reached almost 40 minutes, with entrances and a video package included.

As the contest ran long, WWE's higher-ups nixed an eight-person tag team match from the show at short notice. The bout was supposed to see Cody Rhodes, Damien Sandow, and The Bella Twins face Brodus Clay, Tensai, Cameron, and Naomi.

On a 2022 episode of The Nikki & Brie Show, Brie Bella said that Punk and The Undertaker went 20 minutes over their allotted time. She also claimed that someone brushed off her concerns backstage, saying, "That's what happens when you're making magic out there."

#4. The Dudley Boyz went over their allotted WWE time

In the early 2000s, a match between The Dudley Boyz and Right to Censor at Madison Square Garden ran five minutes longer than expected. Bubba Ray Dudley said on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions show that they went over their time because fans were clearly enjoying the bout.

When Bubba returned backstage, Vince McMahon immediately confronted him. The WWE Executive Chairman complimented the legendary wrestler while also giving him a stern warning.

"If you ever go over on my live TV again, it better be as good as that," McMahon said.

From that moment on, Bubba knew he could never afford to go over his allotted time unless the match quality was outstanding.

#3. AJ Lee and Kaitlyn went over their allotted WWE time

At Payback 2013, AJ Lee defeated Kaitlyn to win the Divas Championship for the first time. The match was widely viewed as one of the best women's bouts of that era.

In an interview on Muscle Memory, Kaitlyn said the 10-minute encounter was not originally supposed to last so long. Lee made the call to ignore the referee's time cues and continue wrestling until it felt like the right moment to finish the match.

Kaitlyn was concerned about possibly receiving negative comments when she returned backstage, but the reception was overwhelmingly positive. John Cena, who defeated Ryback in the main event, was particularly complimentary about their performances.

#2. Roman Reigns and The Bloodline went over their allotted WWE time

On July 7, 2023, Roman Reigns was placed on trial by The Usos as part of a Tribal Court summit on SmackDown. The segment ran 20 minutes longer than planned, meaning it took up almost 40 minutes at the start of the show.

Sheamus was supposed to feature in two lengthy segments with Austin Theory during the episode. However, due to The Bloodline's dramatic in-ring back-and-forth running long, The Celtic Warrior appeared in three short segments with Theory instead.

In an interview with MailOnline, Sheamus said more wrestlers would form connections with fans if The Bloodline did not take up so much television time.

#1. Mick Foley and The Rock went over their allotted WWE time

The September 27, 1999, episode of RAW featured the memorable "This Is Your Life" segment between Mick Foley and The Rock. The segment drew an 8.39 quarter-hour rating, making it one of the most-watched moments in the show's history.

While fans enjoyed The Rock 'n' Sock Connection's on-screen chemistry, WWE's higher-ups were less than impressed. Long-time creative team member Bruce Prichard said on his Something to Wrestle With podcast that the legendary superstars went 14 minutes over their allotted time.

Foley also revealed that Vince McMahon "hated" the segment and almost stormed down to the ring to end it.

Can you think of any other instances when wrestlers went over their allotted time? Let us know in the comments section below.

We asked Kane what he thinks of CM Punk coming to WWE right here