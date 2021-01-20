5 times WWE Superstars were almost persuaded out of the company

The wrestling business has been dominated by WWE for the last few decades, but the existence of other promotions has helped talent. The more competition, the more the talent benefits. And in these cases, WWE Superstars were persuaded to leave the company.

None of them took the big leap, of course, and here are five different instances explaining what happened and why they chose to stay in WWE:

#5. Edge - Did AEW's existence fuel his return to WWE?

Edge.

Edge's return to WWE in 2020 took everyone by surprise. While there were rumors, it was surreal to see The Rated-R Superstar make what many deemed as an impossible return.

His 2019 SummerSlam appearance saw him spear Elias, which was the first physical contact he had in WWE in nearly eight-and-a-half years. After that, "another company" contacted him regarding a return. It's no secret that this company is AEW. Edge gave some insight about it:

"Another company within the industry contacted me and said they were interested and wanted to know if I could wrestle. At this point, I didn’t know if I could... Some discussions were had. The one thing I told them, through all of this, was ‘When you give me your offer, I need to go talk to Vince.’ He’s done right by me my entire career. He gave me my chance."

Ultimately, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter said that the offer AEW had was nothing compared to WWE's. Chris Jericho even hinted that AEW's existence fueled edge's return to WWE.

While Edge wasn't technically a WWE Superstar when he was being persuaded, he seemed to have always been one in his own mind. Although the money was an extra benefit, it was hard to see Edge returning anywhere else except WWE.