5 times WWE Superstars were caught breaking character on camera

One of the most important aspects of professional wrestling in the '70s and '80s was the element of kayfabe. WWE Superstars and wrestlers from various other organizations always made sure to keep kayfabe alive and never break character in the ring or elsewhere in front of fans. With the passage of time, as more and more people began to realize that wrestling is scripted, kayfabe died a slow death.

Today, every WWE event is documented by the company itself, as well as the fans who have high-end mobile phones to capture the in-ring action. This makes it much easier to capture those rare moments when a WWE Superstar breaks character: be it on TV, an interview, or a live event. In the following list, we will take a look at five such instances where WWE Superstars were seen breaking character.

#5 The Undertaker goes crazy at a live event

The Undertaker

Back when The Legacy was running riot over the WWE roster, two WWE veterans joined forces to take down the collective might of Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, and Ted DiBiase Jr. At a WWE live event in Vienna, Austria, The Undertaker and Triple H took on The Legacy in a 3-on-2 Handicap match.

The Undertaker goes bonkers:

At one point during the match, The Undertaker went bonkers and started running from one corner of the ring to the other, and vice versa. He also took a water bottle and poured some water over himself, in a hilarious visual that garnered a big pop from the live audience.

The Undertaker is one of the most intimidating characters in WWE history, and watching him do funny antics like these must have been quite a surreal experience for the fans in attendance that night. The Deadman rarely broke character during his stint as an active wrestler, and it makes this clip that much more special.