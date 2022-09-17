5 outrageous accusations against current and former WWE Superstars – and what happened next

WWE Superstars become household names when they make it big in the industry. Fans have seen superstars like John Cena, Randy Orton, and Seth Rollins start their careers at a young age and make an impact in the industry.

Controversies follow nearly every celebrity who makes a name for themselves. This is because the media is constantly on the hunt to dig up news about them. It also leads to several people calling out big names to gain some traction.

Over the years, several superstars have been accused of some crazy things. While some of it may be true, others have been shot down by the WWE stars involved.

With that said, look at the five times WWE Superstars faced outrageous allegations from various outlets.

#5. Roman Reigns was once accused of telling a little girl to get lost

Roman Reigns has been one of the top guys in WWE for several years now. He has become one of the most successful superstars of this generation and could well retire as the biggest name the company has ever produced.

The current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is known to be very close to his family. He has occasionally taken time off from the company to spend some time with his family. However, Reigns is generally known to be a very approachable guy among fans.

In May 2018, a Twitter user called out Roman Reigns for allegedly misbehaving with a fan. The person accused The Tribal Chief of telling a ten-year-old girl who approached him for an autograph to “get lost.”

Reigns quickly posted a reply to the Tweet to clear the air. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion clarified that it was a grown man who came up to him while he was busy with his children and called him a sellout when he was having family time. Here's what Roman Reigns had to say:

"First of all, it was a grown man that approached me while I was feeding my sons breakfast and talking to my daughter. B4 I could finish saying “I’m sorry but I don’t get much time with my family”, he stormed off calling me a “sell out”. That’s the truth. Get your gossip right," The Tribal Chief clarified.

Reigns has maintained a rather controversy-free image in front of the WWE Universe. The outrageous accusation did raise a few eyebrows, but he was quick to clarify what happened to avoid any problems.

#4. Alberto Del Rio ran into some problems after leaving WWE

Former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio

Former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio had his fair share of problems during his time in the company. He had some of the most memorable rivalries against top superstars between 2008-2014.

In 2020, Del Rio came into the spotlight when a woman accused him of allegedly battering and sexually assaulting. He was arrested on 9 May 2020, in San Antonio, Texas after the accusations.

The victim claimed that Del Rio allegedly slapped her across the head several times. She also alleged that the former WWE Superstar forced her to wear a dress and dance for him. After she refused, Del Rio allegedly threatened to take her son and drop him in the middle of the road somewhere.

Along with that, the woman gave a lot more details to the police regarding the alleged crime. Alberto was out on bail the next day, and it took several months for his trial to get going.

Charges against him were dropped in October 2020. A woman also took to social media to apologize for what the former WWE Superstar and his family had to go through during the trial. Alberto’s brother said that it was an admission on the part of the woman that the charges were false.

#3. Enzo Amore was fired by the company after being accused of a crime

Accussations against Enzo Amore sent shockwaves across the WWE Universe

Enzo Amore joined WWE in 2012 and had a healthy career in the company. His partnership with Big Cass worked well, and the two men won the Tag Team of the Year Award in 2015.

As a solo performer, Amore excelled in the cruiserweight division. He won the Cruiserweight Championship of the company on two occasions.

He was scheduled to defend his title against Cedric Alexander at the 2018 Royal Rumble but was suspended by the company just days before the event.

It was revealed that Amore was accused of sexual allegations by a woman. The report stated that a rep for the Phoenix Police Department confirmed that a report was filed and said that the incident was still under investigation.

The internet was set alight as fans started talking about the incident. WWE fired him from the company a day later and vacated the Cruiserweight Championship.

The former WWE Superstar took to Twitter to deny the allegations fully and unequivocally. On May 16, 2018, the Phoenix Police Department ceased its investigation due to insufficient evidence.

After his release from the company, he began to focus on his music career. However, he has returned to performing in the ring for other promotions ever since. He changed his name to Real1 and has most recently appeared for Major League Wrestling (MLW).

#2. Velveteen Dream and EC3 have engaged in a war of words over some accusations

The two former WWE Superstars have been going at each other for some time

Velveteen Dream was seen as a great prospect for WWE up until his release by the company in 2021. Dream held the NXT North American Championship for some time and enjoyed some great rivalries, especially with members of The Undisputed ERA.

In a recent appearance on Sportskeeda’s "The Wrestling Outlaws" show, his former colleague Ethan Carter III spoke about Dream’s outrageous behavior at a house party.

EC3 claimed that the party was at his house, and The Purple Rainmaker set up a camera in the washroom to film people there.

"We had a party and it was at my place, and he came over because I’m being friendly and I’m top guy and I tried to welcome everybody into the thing. He left his phone in my bathroom with the camera on trying to capture people taking pi**es, so there," EC3 said. [2:53-3:07]

EC3 went into detail during the interview about how Dream strategically positioned the camera to film some of the wrestlers present there. He claimed that he was sure about it as the party was at his house.

The Purple Rainmaker did not waste too much time hitting back at EC3’s accusations. He took to Instagram Live to address Carter’s claims and reminded him of what actually went down at the party.

"You throw this dirt on my name saying that I tried to record you in your bathroom. Let's be honest Mike [EC3], you are leaving out a lot of details. What were we doing that night Mike? What type of powder was on the table Mike? Okay? So let’s be real. Let's not leave out all the details," Velveteen said.

The former NXT North American Champion has run into some trouble with the law over the years. That has restricted him from fully utilizing his potential to become a top name in the industry.

However, Dream is still young and can change things around to have a memorable wrestling career.

#1. WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has been the victim of some outrageous allegations

David Bixenspan @davidbix Here’s a video of Ric Flair flashing flight attendants being portrayed in two separate WWE productions—the "30 For 30” episode they co-produced with ESPN and an episode of Story Time on WWE Network—as a happy fun time worthy of happy fun time cartoon portrayals with jaunty music. Here’s a video of Ric Flair flashing flight attendants being portrayed in two separate WWE productions—the "30 For 30” episode they co-produced with ESPN and an episode of Story Time on WWE Network—as a happy fun time worthy of happy fun time cartoon portrayals with jaunty music. https://t.co/IzTqiUaVHH

Ric Flair had an illustrious career in WWE that saw him go through many ups and a few downs. Overall, Flair came across as the most complete superstar who still holds the record for the most championship wins in the company.

The Nature Boy has run into several controversies over the years. In 2021, an episode of Dark Side of the Ring disclosed another alleged controversy surrounding the WWE legend.

A flight attendant from the infamous 'Plane Ride From Hell' that took place in May 2002 came on the show to talk about her encounter with Flair. Heidi Doyle claimed that The Nature Boy was walking around naked on the plane. He allegedly walked up to her and made her touch his genitals.

Ric Flair took to social media soon after to address the outrageous accusations against him. He referenced Rory Kampf, who spoke about the incident in ESPN’s "30 for 30" special and also spoke about the incident later on.

"I’d never heard that he had forced someone to touch his genitals,” Karpf admitted. "Everything with Ric that was construed as negative I tried to address in the 30 for 30. His drinking, his philandering, his adultery, his money problems, there’s quite a bit, but never, at least in the people that I spoke to, no one ever brought up that he would force himself on somebody. I did hear about him exposing himself, which to me is still troubling, very troubling behavior, and that is addressed in the 30 for 30," Kampf said.

The sixteen-time world champion has denied any wrongdoing. He said that even though he has several problems, forcing himself on someone is not one of them. Former WWE Superstar Tommy Dreamer has also backed up Flair’s claims.

