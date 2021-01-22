5 times WWE Superstars were legitimately beaten up in the ring

WWE Superstars are highly trained professionals who know how to perform moves in the ring better than anyone else. However, at times, things don’t go as planned, and certain Superstars get carried away.

While fans have watched many extreme and violent matches take place in WWE over the years, some matches have crossed the limits. Certain WWE Superstars have gone overboard with their moves or tried to teach their opponents a lesson in the ring.

Keeping in mind how WWE Superstars have legitimately beaten each other up in the ring for various reasons, let’s take a look at five such instances that shocked the WWE Universe.

#5 JBL beat up The Blue Meanie in WWE ECW

Oh wow......How's the weather in 2005? The rest of us in 2019 who have moved on with our lives can't seem to remember. https://t.co/WYuqZ9Xf39 — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) April 25, 2019

WWE’s ECW was home to some extreme matches and even more extreme WWE Superstars. The Blue Meanie was one Superstar who had his initial run in ECW as part of The Blue World Order in 1995.

The Blue Meanie made his return to WWE’s ECW and participated at the One Night Stand pay-per-view in June 2005. The Superstar managed to make headlines for all the wrong reasons following the event, as JBL legitimately beat him up and injured him.

The attack from JBL was apparently the result of some trash talking he believed The Blue Meanie had taken part in online. This led to some heat between the two men, but WWE did not punish JBL for his actions.

Speaking on Hannibal TV, The Blue Meanie spoke about the incident and revealed that the two men had buried the hatchet and made up after the incident.

Advertisement

“It’s an unfortunate thing that happened because I’ve always been a fan of JBL – I’m gonna preface this by noting we’ve made up and let bygones be bygones. We’re actually friendly now – When you’re on the road and everything happens, times get tense. I saw him as doing things that could’ve been perceived as being a bully. I voiced that. When it came to One Night Stand he took exception to it and it came to a point where we threw some live rounds at each other inside the ring. It was an ugly incident, we both wish it never happened, but it’s one of those things we’ll be married to each other with for a long time. People always see the big headline ‘Big Fight,’ but they never see the retraction where oh they made up. JBL is cool, I’m cool with him, he’s cool with me.”

Yes folks. @JCLayfield and I are friends. Welcome to 11 years ago lol no make a note of it and carry on. pic.twitter.com/Uf6BSjKB5E — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) February 1, 2017

Thankfully, The Blue Meanie was able to make a full recovery following the beat down from the former WWE Champion. He had a short rivalry against JBL following the incident, after which he made his way to the independent circuit.