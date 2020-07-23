5 times WWE Superstars refused to wrestle 

WWE stars are contracted performers, which means that they are contractually obligated to wrestle whenever the company wants them to. Of course, in the past, there have been many occasions where the company has allowed certain superstars to drop out of events without being in breach of contract.

Whilst there are a handful of stars who have been able to remain contracted with the company whilst refusing to wrestle at certain events, there are others who have been fired or released when it was revealed that they refuse to wrestle for the company.

Here are five times that current and former WWE stars refused to wrestle for WWE and the reasons why.

#5. Neville

Neville came up through the ranks in NXT and is a former NXT Champion, but when the British star was promoted to the main roster he was made part of the Cruiserweight Division.

Despite the fact that Neville proved many times that he had what it takes to be in the main title picture on RAW and came within seconds of becoming World Champion in a match against Seth Rollins, his potential was never seen.

When Neville lost his Cruiserweight Championship to Enzo Amore and was then told that he had to lose to the new Champion on an episode of RAW, the star decided that enough was enough.

According to a report by Sports Illustrated, Neville walked out of WWE after being scheduled to lose to Enzo Amore and went on to refuse to make his return despite being in breach of contract. In the end, WWE decided to release the former Champion almost a year later, following which the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion joined AEW, where he appeared under his original ring name, PAC.