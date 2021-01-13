5 Times WWE Superstars were uncomfortable with their storylines

In a recent interview, former WWE Superstar Candice Michelle recalled a romance storyline that she was part of with Vince McMahon in the mid-2000s. Discussing the angle, Michelle claimed that she felt awkward during the on-screen romance with McMahon, but said it was "just a part of my job".

Over the years, many WWE Superstars have been involved in storylines that they weren't quite happy to be involved in. There have been many angles involving bullying, romance, or that blur the lines between kayfabe and the star's personal lives, that have made a handful of performers uncomfortable, especially as they have reflected on their work in WWE.

Here are five times WWE Superstars were uncomfortable with their storyline.

#5 Five-time WWE Women's Champion Mickie James found the "Piggy James" storyline difficult

Mickie James was most recently seen on WWE television during RAW Legends Night, taking part in backstage segments. She last wrestled on television back in September 2020.

In late 2009, Mickie James was a SmackDown Superstar and was a part of a bullying storyline with Layla and Michelle McCool. During the angle, LayCool acted as bullies towards James.

The storyline turned controversial when the pair began to insult James' weight, and the villainous duo began dubbing her "Piggy James", which left the WWE Women's Champion in tears. The body-shaming storyline even involved a segment where LayCool shoved chunks of cake into James' face.

Advertisement

The storyline is one that hasn't aged well and is hard to imagine going down on WWE television today. Reflecting on the storyline in a 2010 interview. Mickie James shared how it took a toll on her.

"I don't know where it came from. Were they ribbing me or just poking fun? I sat back and prayed about it... After six months of embarrassment and ridicule, that's the payoff? I had to swallow my pride," said Mickie James.

James also discussed the angle more recently in an interview with Ring the Belle.

"It was hard at the moment, and I think it was hard for everyone in order to do it. There would be times I was like, ‘oh I think this might be a little too far.’ But I will say the end goal was to get Michelle and Layla over as monster heels and as the big heels, and I think it was very successful in that retrospect," said Mickie James.