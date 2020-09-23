5 times WWE Superstars were warned about a certain colleague

With over 20 matches and segments taking place across WWE’s various weekly shows, it is inevitable that some Superstars will find themselves involved in storylines that they would rather not be in.

Many stories have emerged over the years about Superstars asking WWE management if their storyline can be changed. Some men and women have even requested that they have a different opponent.

On rare occasions, WWE Superstars have even been warned by a colleague about the potential dangers of being involved in a storyline with a certain person.

This happened before the infamous match between The Undertaker and Goldberg in 2019, as you can see below. Superstars including The Big Show and Alexa Bliss have also been advised not to face another WWE employee.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at five times WWE Superstars were warned about working with a specific person on the roster.

#5 WWE legend Batista warned The Undertaker about Goldberg

The Undertaker defeated Goldberg at WWE Super ShowDown 2019 in a match that was memorable for all the wrong reasons.

Goldberg legitimately knocked himself out in the early stages of the match, which meant the rest of the nine-minute encounter was full of uncoordinated moves and mistakes.

Speaking to Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin a few days after the event, WWE legend Batista revealed that he warned The Undertaker about the possible risks of stepping into the ring with Goldberg.

“I called ‘Taker Friday. I called him Friday and I said, ‘Hey man, is there any way I can talk you out of this?’ and he just started laughing. He goes, ‘You know, when they talked to me about it a while back it sounded good, but I’m obligated, so we’re doing it.’”

One of the most dangerous spots in the match came when The Undertaker landed awkwardly on his neck after a botched Jackhammer from Goldberg.

Fortunately for ‘Taker, he did not suffer a serious injury in the match and was able to return to the ring one month later to team with Roman Reigns against Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon at Extreme Rules.