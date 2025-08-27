5 Times WWE Superstars were called out by celebrities

Celebrity crossovers have always been a part of WWE's DNA. Many names from pop culture have tried to get involved in the crazy world of pro wrestling over the years. While some are genuine fans, some simply look down upon it, leading to wrestlers standing up to defend their industry.Over the years, many celebrities have appeared in the global juggernaut, either as guests or in-ring competitors. However, not all rivalries unfold on television, as over the years, there have been several instances when celebrities and WWE Superstars clashed online.With that being said, let's look at five occasions when celebrities called out WWE Superstars:#5. Melissa Joan Hart once taunted WWE Superstar Kevin OwensThe Sabrina the Teenage Witch actress, Melissa Joan Hart, is an avid pro wrestling fan. In 2015, Hart used to live-tweet RAW under the hashtag #MelissaExplainsRAW, giving her unfiltered opinions on the product.During the November 16, 2015, episode of the red brand's show, Kevin Owens defeated the erstwhile Neville (AKA PAC) to advance in the WWE World Heavyweight Championship Tournament. However, Hart wasn't impressed by Owens, calling him a &quot;lazy wrestler&quot; on X.The Prizefighter clapped back by taking a shot at the actress' shows and then went on to block her. This story was even covered by WWE's official website.#4. Macaulay Culkin once criticized Goldberg's winGoldberg defeated &quot;The Fiend&quot; Bray Wyatt to win the Universal Championship at Super ShowDown 2020, a decision that was criticized by fans and critics alike. The Home Alone star, Macaulay Culkin, was one of the fans who expressed his displeasure over this controversial decision.Culkin took to X and stated that he had cancelled his WrestleMania 36 tickets after the events at Super ShowDown 2020. Goldberg responded to the actor by calling him a &quot;dork.&quot;Macaulay Culkin @IncredibleCulkLINK@WWECreative_ish @Goldberg I've just cancelled my tickets to Tampa Bay.#3. Soulja Boy and Randy Orton once had a heated exchange on social mediaWrestlers are highly protective of their industry, and rightfully so, considering how they regularly put their bodies on the line for the entertainment of fans. However, one can't truly understand the crazy world of pro wrestling unless they are a part of it.Many people outside of the industry, including celebrities, question the legitimacy of the sport. One of them is rapper Soulja Boy, who labeled WWE as &quot;fake&quot; on X in 2021. The F-word irked Randy Orton, who fired back at the hip-hop star, leading to a heated back-and-forth between The Viper and Soulja Boy.Soulja Boy (Draco) @souljaboyLINKRap game faker than WWE#2. Naomi and Cardi B engaged in a social media feud ahead of SummerSlam 2025Cardi B served as the host of SummerSlam 2025. While she wasn't involved in any on-screen storyline, the rapper took shots at several WWE Superstars on X to promote the event, and one of them happened to be Naomi.After winning the Women's World Championship at Evolution 2025, Naomi asked fans to say something nice about her, to which Cardi responded with a snarky remark about The Glow's in-laws. This led to a heated, yet playful back-and-forth between Naomi and Cardi B.#1. Kelly Osbourne recently took issue with Becky Lynch's comments about her fatherPop culture references are a common occurrence in World Wrestling Entertainment. Mentioning a popular hometown celebrity or sports team is the easiest way to get a reaction from the crowd. Becky Lynch incorporated a similar tactic in her promo during this week's RAW in Birmingham.The Man mentioned the late Ozzy Osbourne while taking a shot at the city, saying that the WWE Hall of Famer was the only good thing to come out of there and that she would die too if she lived in Birmingham. This comment wasn't received well by a lot of people, including Ozzy Osbourne's daughter, Kelly Osbourne.Kelly took to Instagram to call out Becky for her controversial remarks and the Stamford-based promotion for letting it air.