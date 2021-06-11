5 Times the WWE Universe cheered heel Superstars

The WWE roster is currently divided between some of the best babyfaces in the industry and exceptional heels. However, there have been occasions when a heel excels over a babyface and quickly becomes a fan-favorite among the WWE Universe.

Over the years, WWE has been home to some of the most memorable villains in the business. And whenever a Superstar surpasses a babyface in terms of popularity, the WWE Universe mostly decides to cheer for the heel.

It's no secret to the fact that WWE also tends to push a heel Superstar and often likes to capitalize on the momentum gained by him/her. That has often led to the WWE Universe being far more interested in bad guys or girls over a good ones, especially in recent years.

With that being said, here are 5 instances where the WWE Universe has cheered a heel Superstar over a babyface.

#5. Edge got massive cheers from the WWE Universe at WrestleMania 37

Edge was unable to win the WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 37

At WWE WrestleMania 37, Edge competed in his first WrestleMania in front of a live crowd for the first time since returning to in-ring action. The Rated-R Superstar competed in a huge Triple Threat Match that headlined Night 2 of 'Mania 37.

10 years ago today I was forced to retire. Forfeit the World Heavyweight Championship. Tonight, I main event #WrestleMania against two of the very best to ever do this for the Universal Championship. We all have the power to write our own stories. pic.twitter.com/PHY1N4K41s — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) April 11, 2021

In the lead-up to the title match between Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan, and Edge, the former multi-time WWE World Champion was viewed as the fan favorite in a feud that mostly involved him and Reigns. However, following the inclusion of Bryan into the mix, Edge made his intentions clear by attacking both Bryan and Reigns in the lead-up to WrestleMania 37.

Edge's actions building up to WrestleMania pretty much established his place as another bad guy in a story that already revolved around The Tribal Chief being portrayed as the antagonist. However, the decision clearly didn't go down too well with the WWE Universe.

As expected, Edge received massive cheers when he made his grand entrance at WrestleMania 37. Members of the WWE Universe also made it known on social media that they would've liked to see Edge win the WWE Universal Championship at The Grandest Stage of Them All. The Rated-R Superstar has pretty much been a fan-favorite since returning.

