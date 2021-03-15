5 WWE Title matches where the champions were squashed

A Championship match is one of the most opportunities in the career of a WWE Superstar. Title bouts are usually evenly fought, closely contested matchups that bring out the best in both competitors.

WWE always tries to showcase their titleholders as the best that the division has to offer. Challengers are forced to push their limits in an attempt to emerge victorious at the end.

The chance of a Champion getting squashed in a title match is a rarity. However, in WWE history, there have been cases of title matches that have been completely lopsided with the challengers emerging victorious with relative ease.

Let's have a look at 5 Title matches in WWE where the champions were squashed.

#5 WWE RAW Women's Championship Match - Alexa Bliss (c) vs Ronda Rousey (SummerSlam 2018)

Ronda Rousey dominating Alexa Bliss

At Summerslam 2018, 'Rowdy' Ronda Rousey finally got her opportunity at the WWE RAW Women's Championship.

The reigning titleholder, Alexa Bliss, had prevented the former UFC fighter from winning the gold at the Money In The Bank PPV after she cashed in her MITB briefcase.

The atmosphere at the Barclay Center in Brooklyn was electric as Rousey made her entrance down the ramp with fans sensing that a title change could happen that night.

Advertisement

As the bell to start the match rang, the Goddess immediately retreated and went out of the ring. Bliss wanted nothing to do with the former UFC Women's Champion.

Rousey was so confident that she sat in the middle of the ring and dared her opponent to get the first offense in the match. Bliss couldn't help herself and sprung into the ring and applied a rear-naked choke onto The Rowdy One. This was her only offense in the match.

The Baddest Woman On The Planet quickly shook Bliss off and immediately applied her patented armbar to win the WWE RAW Women's Championship in dominating fashion. In less than five minutes, Rousey became the first woman and second person ever to hold titles in both UFC and WWE.

1 / 5 NEXT