5 titles that could change hands on the Road to WrestleMania 

The Road to WrestleMania is one full of twists and turns that sees changes happen at the drop of a dime. Championship gold will be up for grabs on episodes of Raw and SmackDown. The title picture will also become clear as the weeks go on and the superstars move on to the Show of Shows, looking for a high-profile encounter.

Mania has two nights once again this year in Dallas, Texas. This means WWE has to do their best to produce two quality cards that feature their top stars vying for gold and stakes on the line. The path to get to the destination will be tumultuous with all these superstars looking for a spot.

With six weeks to go before the Showcase of Immortals, the company will want to drive up the anticipation and excitement to make the shows leading up as suspenseful as possible. In this article, let's take a look at five titles that could change hands on the Road to WrestleMania.

5) Brock Lesnar could lose the WWE Title at MSG on the Road to WrestleMania

Brock Lesnar won the Elimination Chamber Match to regain the WWE Championship and set up a Winner Takes All Title vs. Title Match at WrestleMania 38. Most fans believed that it would be full speed ahead for WWE in pushing their main event, but Paul Heyman threw a wrench in this idea on the latest episode of Raw.

Heyman announced that Lesnar would defend the WWE Title on Saturday, March 5th at Madison Square Garden. The scheduled opponent is Bobby Lashley as of now. However, the former WWE Champion has been reported as needing shoulder surgery and will be out for four months.

Whoever is chosen as the replacement will have the toughest obstacle possible in dethroning the Beast Incarnate. There is a chance that WWE may change their minds and decide to give Raw back their top prize for their stars to vie over in a headline match at Mania.

