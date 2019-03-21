5 Top Superstars who could be forced to compete in the Andre The Giant Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35

The Monster Among Men deserves better!

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal was introduced at WrestleMania 30, as a tribute to WWE's most gigantic personality, Andre the Giant. There's no doubt in how important Andre was to make WWE a huge success in its initial days. He was like a wonder and a show-stopper.

Hence, when this Battle Royal was introduced, it was very positively greeted by fans and critics. Firstly, it gives more superstars to be a part of the match card of the biggest show of the year. Secondly, it was assumed that the wrestler winning would be given a good push throughout the summer, just like a Royal Rumble Winner.

But as we all know, this hasn't been the case. Cesaro was the first one to win this trophy and had a small alliance with Paul Heyman that didn't go too far. After him, Big Show, Baron Corbin, Mojo Rawley, and Matt Hardy have won this battle royal. It's safe to say none of them really benefited from it.

WrestleMania is known as the Show of Shows, and while just being a part of it is a huge honour, but it's sad to see a lot of great talent being misused by competing in the meaningless Andre the Giant Battle Royal.

This year as well, Braun Strowman has announced that he will be competing in it. A superstar of his calibre, The Monster Among Men, definitely deserves better than this. Not long ago he was competing for the Universal Title, and now he has no direction heading into WrestleMania this year.

In this article, let's take a look at the 5 top WWE superstars who might be forced to join Braun in competing in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35.

#5 Kevin Owens

Fight Owens Fight!

Ever since making his return last month before FastLane, Kevin Owens is playing a face with a gimmick of a normal man (that's WWE creative team for you). First of all, there's something in him which makes him a natural heel and it just feels weird to see him as a face.

After being unsuccessful to win the WWE Championship at FastLane, he's currently being used as a side act to promote Kofi Kingston, Charlotte and Becky Lynch on SmackDown. With no clear direction heading into WrestleMania, we might as well see KO competing for the Andre the Giant trophy. Sad!

