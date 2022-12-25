5 Top WWE Rumors from this week: Former world champion done with the company, Triple H apparently threatened to fire major star, WWE doesn't want top name back

Welcome to the latest edition of our weekly rumor roundup, where we will take a look at the top rumors from the world of WWE.

WWE's creative head Triple H recently disapproved of a request from a top star to appear outside of the company and reportedly even threatened to fire him. A former world champion could be done with the company and become a free agent soon. We also have interesting reports on the plans for Brock Lesnar's return and a major match that could be planned for him.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top WWE rumors from this past week.

#5. Triple H apparently threatened to fire a major star

WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H has been a major fan favorite since taking up the lead in the company's creative direction earlier this year. A major factor in this has been the freedom that the stars are now getting under The Game as compared to before. However, not everything is allowed under the new regime.

WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley was set to appear for Battleground Championship Wrestling but was pulled from the show. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter detailed the events backstage, stating how Dudley was under the impression that he was allowed to take bookings outside the company.

"He [D-Von Dudley] went through John Cone in talent relations who reportedly approved of the booking and he believed based on his contract, since he's not a wrestler, that he was able to do things like that. Bruce Prichard nixed the booking and it ended up on the desk of Paul Levesque."

Meltzer further revealed how things escalated to the level where Dudley was basically told that if he appeared for BCW, he would be fired:

"Hughes has said he was going to do it because he gave his word on it and Levesque didn't give approval and he was basically told if he did it, he'd be fired, so he didn't do it."

One of the biggest names in the history of tag team wrestling, D-Von Dudley, works as a backstage producer for the company these days. He last wrestled in 2016.

#4. Stephanie McMahon prevented the legendary star from being fired

John Cena is one of the biggest babyfaces in the history of the business. However, he wasn't always the ambassador of Hustle Loyalty Respect and had a very different gimmick initially. Cena started off well with his infamous debut against Kurt Angle but wasn't able to keep up.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that John Cena was almost on the verge of being fired, but it was Stephanie McMahon who prevented that. She saw him rapping behind the scenes and pushed to go with him as a top star, and the rest is history.

"He [John Cena] was actually on the verge of being cut and his push was ended by Vince McMahon until Stephanie McMahon saw him rap off television and put in the word to go with him as a major star,'' stated Dave Meltzer.

John Cena, a record 16-time world champion, is set to return to WWE on next week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown. He will be teaming up with Kevin Owens to take on The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

#3. Brock Lesnar could be involved in a major match upon his return

Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar last appeared at Crown Jewel earlier this year, where he defeated Bobby Lashley in an abruptly short match. The two previously faced each other at Royal Rumble 2022, with Lashley picking up the victory.

Xero News has now reported that there are plans to have a third decider match between these two heavyweights that could take place at the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event. Additionally, it looks likely that these two could compete in a Hell in a Cell match.

"If WWE do go ahead with doing a Hell In A Cell match at Royal Rumble, I'm told it looks very likely to be the Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley 3 match inside the structure," reported Xero News.

Brock Lesnar is one of WWE's biggest attractions and ticket sellers. With Royal Rumble season starting soon, fans can expect to see the Beast Incarnate back on television any day.

#2. WWE reportedly not interested in bringing back former world champion

Since Triple H's takeover as the head of WWE's creative, several stars have returned to the company. Reports have suggested that these returns won't stop anytime soon as HHH has many more of these planned.

However, former world champion Alberto Del Rio might not join this list. A source told Fightful Select that there haven't been any serious conversations or interest from WWE to bring him back.

"Even last year, when the old regime was still in place, Fightful was told by a WWE higher-up there was 'no f**king way' that Del Rio would be brought back. The same higher-up has now reiterated that sentiment, saying there were 'never any serious conversations or pitches' about a Del Rio return, not even from [John] Laurinaitis."

Fightful was further told that the backstage authorities weren't even keen on Del Rio even during his second stint with the company.

#1. Former Universal Champion could become a free agent soon

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg is reportedly set to become a free agent soon. According to a report from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Goldberg hasn't come to any deal with WWE to keep him with the promotion. His current deal runs till the end of the year.

Goldberg last wrestled earlier this year at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia. He challenged Roman Reigns for his Universal Championship in a dream "battle of the spears" but was unable to dethrone The Tribal Chief.

