5 Top WWE rumors from this week: Major superstar's contract expires next month, Released star had backstage heat, Survivor Series plans (November 20th, 2021)

Merely two weeks after releasing several top names, the company had yet another "budget cut" spree this past week that left many shocked. Vince McMahon's promotion is yet again under massive criticism from fans as well as critiques all around the world, and understandably so.

We will take a look at multiple reports related to the most recent cuts, including the backstage reaction to the releases and a former SmackDown star having backstage heat. Reports have also revealed that a former champion has not signed a new contract with WWE yet. We also have some updates on the Survivor Series match between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch.

#5 Hit Row's Top Dolla had backstage heat in WWE

This past week's WWE release spree saw the remaining three members of Hit Row being let go by the company. This came as a massive shocker to many as they recently moved over to SmackDown and were starting to get fans invested in them.

Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, Top Dolla, and Ashante "Thee" Adonis were fan-favorites in NXT but didn't even get a proper chance to make a name for themselves on the main roster. Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Top Dolla had backstage heat in WWE.

He also added that Vince McMahon saw him as the breakout star from the group.

"While he came across well on television, he rubbed a ton of people the wrong way in NXT and was getting the same reputation on the main roster. He was the one Vince McMahon saw as the star of the group because of his size," revealed Dave Meltzer.

Meltzer further added that once they decided to get rid of Top Dolla, the company had no interest in keeping the other two members. He mentioned that Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, a former NXT North American Champion, wasn't WWE's type due to his size.

