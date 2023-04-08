5 Top WWE rumors from this week: Major star unhappy with his WWE situation, Two stars have allegedly been released, Original plans for big WrestleMania 39 match 

Welcome to the latest edition of our weekly rumor roundup, where we will take a look at the top rumors from the world of WWE.

WrestleMania 39 is in the history books now, and a lot has happened over the last week, including the long-rumored WWE sale to Endeavor. Vince McMahon is also back in the creative, and the rumor mill has been buzzing. Reports have suggested that he might be planning to break up a popular faction.

Two stars requested their release from the company this week, and their wishes were allegedly granted. A top superstar is reportedly unhappy with his WWE status, both creatively and money-wise. We also have the reported original plans for the main event of WrestleMania 39.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top WWE rumors from this past week. Be sure to comment down below and let us know your thoughts and reactions on the same.

#5 Backstage details on Brock Lesnar turning heel and destroying Cody Rhodes

The RAW after WrestleMania 39 wasn't really full of surprises as many expected it to be. However, one major angle that caught everyone off-guard was Brock Lesnar teaming up with Cody Rhodes against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa, only to turn heel against him and lay him out with a vicious assault to close the show.

Vince McMahon's return to creative led many to speculate that this was a last-minute call from him. However, RingsideNews has reported that the angle of Lesnar turning on Cody was planned at least a month ago, and a few members of the creative team were aware of the same.

"We were told that Brock Lesnar’s heel turn was decided 'at least a month before WrestleMania.' At that time, a few members of the creative team 'were given the heads-up about Brock’s turn happening the day after WrestleMania.' So, they were not all in the dark about that one."

Many fans were left scratching their heads as to why Brock Lesnar decided to help Cody Rhodes, only to turn against him. On the latest episode of SmackDown, Wade Barrett mentioned on commentary that Lesnar was mad that his match opened Night Two of WrestleMania 39 while Rhodes was in the main event.

#4 Reported original plans for Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39

Patrick The Heel @patricktheheel Cody Rhodes



This is unfortunate. Cody already had the big one, and they didn’t pull the trigger. It doesn’t get bigger than WM & Roman. I don’t think they’ll catch it again.



But, he’s the guy. Cody is a fresh top star. He’s proved he can go in that spot. It’s what WWE needs rn. Cody RhodesThis is unfortunate. Cody already had the big one, and they didn’t pull the trigger. It doesn’t get bigger than WM & Roman. I don’t think they’ll catch it again.But, he’s the guy. Cody is a fresh top star. He’s proved he can go in that spot. It’s what WWE needs rn. https://t.co/rfORL7mbev

Speaking of the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania 39, Cody Rhodes failed to 'finish his story' and become the new WWE Universal Champion. Fans were completely behind The American Nightmare to finally dethrone Roman Reigns, but Solo Sikoa's distraction once again allowed The Tribal Chief to emerge victorious.

A report from Fightful has suggested that Roman Reigns retaining wasn't a last-minute decision, as the original plans were for him to walk out as the champion. Cody vs. Roman was decided last summer, and Cody was never really factored in to win.

Despite his crushing WrestleMania 39 loss, Cody Rhodes is still one of the biggest babyfaces on the current WWE roster. It would be interesting to see how WWE builds him back again for an eventual rematch against Roman Reigns.

#3 Vince McMahon might break up a major faction

Vince McMahon is officially back in WWE and is now also involved in the creative decisions to some extent. His first night back - RAW after WrestleMania 39 - was heavily criticized by fans and critics due to last-minute changes in the plans, including the exclusion of Bayley from the show.

Bayley was reportedly scheduled to be at ringside for IYO SKY and Dakota Kai's match against Liv Morgan and Raquel Gonzalez on RAW. However, she was then told not to go with her Damage CTRL teammates. Dave Meltzer of WON reported that there was a belief that the faction was being broken up.

"In addition, Bayley was told not to go out with Kai & Sky. While not official, there was a belief Damage Ctrl was being broken up and a tweet from Bayley indicated that. Kai & Sky basically looked like enhancement talent in the presentation of the tag match," wrote Dave Meltzer.

Bayley's recent social media post also hinted towards the same. Damage CTRL was in action last week at WrestleMania 39 as they took on the trio of Becky Lynch, Lita, and Trish Stratus but lost the match.

#2 Former WWE Champion unhappy with his current situation

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre's contract with the company is reportedly up soon. Questions have started raising about his status after he was pulled from the latest episode of SmackDown and a fan signing.

Wade Keller has now provided an update on the situation, stating that McIntyre is unhappy with his current situation both creatively and money-wise.

"We alluded to this that there's been talk that he is unhappy with his current situation in WWE and I'm hearing it's kind of a mix of creative and money and what kind of offer he's getting for a renewal. It sounds like WWE is taking seriously the possibility that he is going to let his deal run out rather than agree to something that he believes is less than he deserves or less than what he thinks he has coming," Keller said.

Drew McIntyre has been one of WWE's biggest stars over the last few years, and the company would surely not want to lose him. It is to be seen how the situation unfolds over the coming weeks.

#1 Two popular stars have allegedly been released from WWE

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



- @davemeltzerWON Grizzled Young Veterans, Zack Gibson & James Drake have been granted their release request by WWE

Former NXT UK Tag Team Champions Grizzled Young Veterans, Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler, reportedly requested their release from WWE earlier this week.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported that the two stars have been granted their release. However, in another update, Meltzer stated that their status with the company is "up in the air".

"Well, that's up in the air now. They were telling people they got the release. I actually heard from someone this morning from WWE; yeah, they are gone, and later in the day, it was like, I don't think they got the release. So, you know, they told people they did, but I don't think I got the impression that was not really the case as far as getting the release," reported Dave Meltzer.

Formerly known as Zack Gibson and James Drake, the two have been in the company for five years now and are a popular tag team. The duo are currently involved in the NXT faction Schism, also involving Joe Gacy and Ava Raine.

