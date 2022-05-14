5 Top WWE Rumors from this week: SmackDown star chosen as "new" Brock Lesnar, Top star to return and feud with Ronda Rousey, Roman Reigns' Money in the Bank plans

Welcome to the latest edition of our weekly rumor roundup, where we will take a look at the top rumors from the world of WWE.

Edge has been dominating Monday Night RAW with his new faction and he could soon be getting another member in Judgment Day. The company is reportedly planning to break up former Tag Team Champions.

A top star is planned to return over the summer and feud with Ronda Rousey. Additionally, WWE has allegedly chosen its "new" Brock Lesnar.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top rumors from this past week. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts and reactions on the same.

#5 Edge's faction to possibly get a fourth member

The Rated-R Superstar has turned into a completely new avatar over the last couple of months. After recruiting Damian Priest as his partner in crime, he has now also added former RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley to his faction.

According to PWInsider, there has been talk of adding a fourth member to Judgment Day as well, however, no name has been confirmed as of now.

"There's been talk of adding a fourth member to Edge's Judgment Day faction," noted PWInsider's Mike Johnson.

The idea of a heel faction with young stars led by a veteran like Edge is amazing and will surely elevate the careers of Priest and Ripley. The faction is currently in a feud with AJ Styles and Finn Balor, who themselves seem to have started a faction, with Liv Morgan possibly joining them.

#4 WWE might break up former SmackDown Tag Team Champions

The first-ever father-son duo to win the Tag Team Championships in WWE, Rey and Dominik Mysterio might be breaking up. According to Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there has been talk of the two not being put together going forward.

"There is at least talk of them not being put together going forward, although without the connection to Rey," continued Meltzer, "there's really not much they can do with Dominik on the main roster."

Dominik Mysterio has been tagging with his father Rey Mysterio since 2019 and the two started teaming up together in 2020. There has been a lot of speculation about WWE doing a father vs. son feud between the two, eventually leading to Dominik taking over the mask from Rey Mysterio. It remains to be seen if that is the direction the company will take with the two.

#3 Top star to return and feud with Ronda Rousey over the summer

WrestleMania Backlash saw Ronda Rousey defeat Charlotte Flair in a brutal "I Quit" match to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion. Following her title loss, WWE has announced that The Queen will be out of action indefinitely due to an injury that she suffered in the match.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has reported that this is a storyline injury and the real reason for Charlotte Flair being out of action is for her wedding with AEW star Andrade El Idolo. He further added that Flair is scheduled to return over the summer and resume her feud with Ronda Rousey.

''In the Rousey-Flair match, Rousey made Flair submit to an armbar. In storyline, Flair suffered a broken radial bone [forearm fracture]. This was to explain Flair being out of action due to getting ready for her wedding with Manny Andrade of AEW over Memorial Day weekend. She is scheduled to return over the summer going for revenge,'' said Meltzer.

Charlotte Flair and Andrade met during their time together in WWE and began dating in 2019. The couple got engaged on January 1, 2020. However, Flair has revealed in previous interviews that they had to hold off their wedding because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

#2 WWE has allegedly chosen the "new" Brock Lesnar

The biggest talking point over the last week has been the uncertainty over the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns' status with the company. The Tribal Chief has reportedly signed a new contract that would see him work lesser dates and wrestle only on major shows.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that WWE is trying to make Roman Reigns into a "new Lesnar".

''It seems the idea now is to try and make Reigns into a new Lesnar, a guy who beats everyone and is portrayed at a level of his own, while he only works limited dates,'' said Meltzer.

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar recently wrapped up a lengthy feud that started last year at SummerSlam 2021. In the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania 38, Reigns defeated Lesnar to unify both the world titles and become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The Beast Incarnate has been on a hiatus since dropping his title at WrestleMania.

#1 WWE's possible plans for Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank 2022

As stated in the previous point, Roman Reigns will be working fewer dates going forward. He is expected to miss the upcoming Hell in a Cell premium live event as WWE has replaced him on the poster with Cody Rhodes.

However, he is expected to work Money in the Bank, which is set to be a stadium show this year. According to Dave Meltzer, the current plan is not for Drew McIntyre to challenge Roman Reigns at the show as WWE is saving that match for the Clash at the Castle in the UK. Meltzer speculated that either Bobby Lashley or Randy Orton could be the ones to face The Tribal Chief.

''This changes by the hour but right now the plan is not for McIntyre to challenge, since the working idea is Reigns vs. McIntyre on 9/3 in Cardiff. There doesn’t appear to be a lot of options, as Goldberg vs. Reigns was already blown off, as was Lesnar, although you could always do it again. The only other guys at this point who are pushed at that level would be Bobby Lashley or Randy Orton,'' said Meltzer.

Following his victory over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38, Roman Reigns started a feud with Drew McIntyre. However, they haven't faced each other in a one-on-one title match on television. At WrestleMania Backlash, Roman Reigns and The Usos teamed up to defeat the trio of Drew McIntyre, Riddle, and Randy Orton.

