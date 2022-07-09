5 Top WWE Rumors from this week: Top name "done" with WWE, Original plans for men's MITB winner, Former champion to return and interfere in major SummerSlam match?

Welcome to the latest edition of our weekly rumor roundup, where we take a look at the top rumors from the world of WWE.

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will be up against each other once again in what is being advertised as their last ever fight. But how true is that? We have an interesting report on this. We will also look into the original plans for the winner of the men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

Meanwhile, a top name is reportedly "done" with WWE. Also, a former champion could return at SummerSlam to interfere in a major title match. We also have an update on John Cena's status for this year's SummerSlam.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top WWE rumors from this past week. Be sure to let us know your thoughts and reactions on the same in the comments section below.

#5 Truth about Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar's SummerSlam match stipulation

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are all set to once again clash at WWE SummerSlam 2022 later this month. Lesnar returned to WWE a couple of weeks ago and is now set to face Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Last Man Standing match. The company has been advertising this match as the "last time ever" between the two rivals.

Dave Meltzer noted on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the stipulation might end up being untrue as there could be a situation where WWE brings this match back.

''There has been a promotional push of this match as a last time ever meeting between the two, but we are told that they don’t think that’s official because what if we need it again due to an injury situation or another situation where they have someone fall out of a match like Orton did here and Lesnar is called because it’s such a big show,'' said Meltzer.

Reigns and Lesnar had a long rivalry from last year's SummerSlam to this year's WrestleMania 38. Originally, the Tribal Chief was reportedly set to defend his titles against Randy Orton at this year's SummerSlam. However, with Orton out of action, the company brought back Lesnar to challenge Reigns once again.

#4 John Cena's status for WWE SummerSlam 2022

John Cena was heavily rumored to face former United States Champion Theory at this year's SummerSlam. However, that match isn't happening and that might mean Cena missing the show altogether.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that the John Cena vs. Theory match is out and Cena would almost surely miss SummerSlam.

"Lashley vs. Theory for the U.S. title is already official for the show, so the John Cena vs. Theory match is out and that would almost surely mean no Cena, since he’d not advertised on any television shows. Cena vs. Theory was teased for some point down the line last week," Meltzer said.

Theory is currently in the middle of a massive push. While he dropped his United States Championship to Lashley at WWE Money in the Bank 2022, he went on to win the MITB ladder match later that night. The question now is - can he be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns?

#3 Original plans for the winner of the men's Money in the Bank match

WWE Money in the Bank 2022 didn't start well for Theory but it certainly ended on a high note as he went on to win the ladder match. He was not officially in the match but was added at the last moment by Adam Pearce, making fans wonder what the original plan was.

According to Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Theory being added to the MITB match and winning it was always the plan and wasn't a last-minute call.

"Theory, as a late storyline addition, won the men’s briefcase and has vowed to cash it in at SummerSlam on 7/30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Even though he was added late, this was not a late change as the plan was always for Theory to win this match as a surprise,'' said Meltzer.

Theory is indeed getting pushed to the moon from the company. However, it is to be seen if they go all the way with it and make him the world champion. Fans are divided in their opinion of Theory becoming Mr. Money in the Bank 2022 - some applauding WWE for giving a young star this opportunity, while others stating that it's too early for him.

#2 Possible return plans for Charlotte Flair

One of the biggest WWE stars currently out of action is Charlotte Flair. She last wrestled at WrestleMania Backlash a couple of months ago where she dropped the SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey in a brutal "I Quit" match. She has since been away from television to marry AEW star Andrade El Idolo.

Dave Meltzer reported on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that The Queen is ready to return and could show up at SummerSlam 2022. He noted that Flair could return and cost either Liv Morgan or Ronda Rousey the match at SummerSlam.

''Charlotte Flair should be ready to return so that could be her costing one or the other that match. It will be hard for Rousey to be a babyface against Morgan, even if she was the “good sport” about losing her title under unfair circumstances,'' noted Meltzer.

Liv Morgan won this year's Women's Money in the Bank ladder match. Later that night, she successfully cashed in her contract on Ronda Rousey to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion. Rousey is now set to challenge Morgan for her title at WWE SummerSlam 2022.

#1 Top name reportedly "done" with the company

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Fightful can confirm that talent were informed that Bruce Prichard is now interim Head of Talent Relations. John Laurinaitis was placed on administrative leave. Fightful can confirm that talent were informed that Bruce Prichard is now interim Head of Talent Relations. John Laurinaitis was placed on administrative leave.

The controversial allegations of Vince McMahon's "hush-hush" settlements with former employees to cover up alleged affairs have turned the backstage situation of WWE. Mr. McMahon has stepped back from his position as the CEO and chairman till the investigation is done, with Stephanie McMahon taking up the role for now.

According to a new report by Fightful Select, the current General Manager of Talent Relations in WWE John Laurinaitis is believed to be done with the company. However, he is expected to be taken care of as he has a "golden parachute" deal with the company.

Everyone that Fightful spoke with continued to believe that John Laurinaitis was "done" in the company, but believes he has a "golden parachute" deal with WWE that will likely take care of him. Female talent had contacted Fightful last year upon his promotion back into talent relations expressing their frustration. One higher up told Fightful "Johnny Ace's ninth life is about to be lost."

John Laurinaitis has been with WWE for over two decades now and is one of the most powerful backstage officials. He has made several on-screen appearances as well, most notably as an on-screen authority figure during 2011-12 where he feuded with the likes of CM Punk and John Cena.

