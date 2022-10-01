5 Top WWE Rumors from this week: Veteran officially done with WWE, Former US Champion doesn't want to return, Concerning health update on major star 

Welcome to the latest edition of our weekly rumor roundup, where we will take a look at the top rumors from the world of WWE.

A veteran name is allegedly done with the company after a massive 14-year-long tenure. The former United States Champion reportedly isn't interested in returning to the company. Additionally, we have some concerning health update on a multi-time world champion.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top WWE rumors from this past week. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts and reactions on the same.

#5. Major star could be in line for a feud with Roman Reigns

Monday Night RAW star AJ Styles recently faced Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at a live event. Styles is one of the few major stars that Reigns is yet to feud with on television ever since his heel turn and the ongoing record-breaking world title run.

However, that might change soon. As per Cageside Seats, AJ Styles could soon be in line to feud with the Tribal Chief.

''Roman Reigns wrestled AJ Styles on his house show appearance in Vancouver last weekend, and there’s speculation from WrestlingNews.co & others than means Styles could be in line for a feud with the Undisputed WWE Universal champion soon.''

Reigns and Styles feuded for the former's WWE Championship in 2016, a few months after The Phenomenal One signed with the company. Their feud and matches at Payback and Extreme Rules 2016 were very well received by the fans and critics. Could they recreate that magic once again?

#4. There are significant plans lined up for Finn Balor in the future

Finn Balor is one of the biggest stars who many consider wasn't utilized well by Vince McMahon. However, with Triple H in charge now, things could change. WrestleVotes on Twitter has reported that there are significant plans for Balor in the future and he is a strong favorite of the new leadership.

"I'm told that significant plans are lined up for Finn Balor in the future. I don't know exactly for what those plans are, but he is a strong favorite of the new leadership group. Expect Finn to play a big role in the foreseeable future of WWE," WrestleVotes reported.

Finn Balor is currently part of the Judgment Day faction on Monday Night RAW alongside Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and the newest member Dominik Mysterio. Balor is set to compete at the upcoming Extreme Rules Premium Live Event in an "I Quit" match against Edge.

#3. Concerning health update on Randy Orton

Multi-time world champion Randy Orton has been on a hiatus to recover from injuries and back issues. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has now given an update on the same, reporting that there are concerns about Orton's injury and its severity.

''There is a lot of concern regarding Orton’s back injury and its severity,'' said Dave Meltzer.

Earlier, rumors suggested that Orton could return at next year's Royal Rumble. However, there seems to be no certainty of that as of now.

#2. Former 3-time United States champion doesn't want to return

Things aren't looking great for All Elite Wrestling as recent reports have suggested that multiple AEW stars have requested their release from the company. This led to speculations of former three-time Unites States Champion Miro, fka Rusev, being next in line to leave AEW and join WWE back.

However, Ryan Frederick of the Wrestling Observer has reported that this is not the case and Miro doesn't want to go back to his previous company.

"Miro does not want to go back," Ryan Frederick said on the Observer forum. "The only guys that really want to go back are the ones who have significant others with the other company."

Miro was one of several major names that were released by WWE during the pandemic era in 2020. He went on to join All Elite Wrestling in September of 2020 and has been one of the top stars of the company. However, his recent bookings in the company have been questioned and criticized by the fans.

#1. Veteran name is allegedly no longer with WWE

WWE's Senior Ringside Physician Dr. Chris Amann is reportedly done with the company. Rumors circulated recently that he was released by the company.

However, PWInsider has now reported that while Amann is no longer with the company, he was not fired. Instead, he has officially retired from his position.

"Amann has indeed exited the company, PWInsider.com is told by multiple sources, but he was not terminated. PWInsider.com is told that Amann gave notice some time ago and officially retired from his position with WWE this month," reported PWInsider.

Dr. Chris Amann has been with WWE for over 14 years now. Fans would most popularly know him for suing CM Punk and Colt Cabana for their comments about the former's medical care in the company.

