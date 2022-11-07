5 Top WWE Rumors from this week: WWE star released for poor work ethics, Multi-time champion seriously injured, Plans for major star's return 

Welcome to the latest edition of our weekly rumor roundup, where we will take a look at the top rumors from the world of WWE.

Reports have emerged about the recent WWE releases, and one star was reportedly let go due to his poor work ethic and coming to shows late. A multi-time champion has reportedly suffered a major injury that could keep him on the shelf for a long time. The WWE management is reportedly very happy with a former world champion and is crediting him for the increase in viewership and ratings.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top WWE rumors from this past week. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts and reactions on the same.

#5. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon believe the former WWE Champion is responsible for high ratings

Triple H speaks on the impact of Bray Wyatt's return

WWE's co-CEO Stephanie McMahon and Chief Content Officer Triple H are reportedly extremely happy with the White Rabbit storyline that ultimately led to the long-awaited return of Bray Wyatt.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that they have credited it for the success of the show and its high ratings.

"Both Stephanie McMahon and Paul Levesque pushed the White Rabbit theme as being a huge success, crediting it for the 9/23 SmackDown rating [the best for a show in more than two years except for one show that had an NFL lead-in] , the 10/10 RAW rating and the success of the Extreme Rules show, which was up 38 percent in viewers from the same show last year,'' noted Meltzer.

After weeks of teasing and easter eggs, the star behind the White Rabbit mystery was revealed to be Bray Wyatt at Extreme Rules 2022. The fans are extremely happy to see Wyatt return.

#4. A potential reason why Shinsuke Nakamura was allowed to wrestle outside of WWE

Pro Wrestling NOAH Global



2023.1.1

ABEMA presents

"NOAH: THE NEW YEAR 2023" at NIPPON BUDOKAN:



GREAT MUTA vs. SHINSUKE NAKAMURA



On New Year's Day, fans will see pro wrestling's biggest dream match in 2023.
2023.1.1
ABEMA presents
"NOAH: THE NEW YEAR 2023" at NIPPON BUDOKAN:
GREAT MUTA vs. SHINSUKE NAKAMURA

One of the most interesting topics of discussion in the world of pro-wrestling is the "forbidden door." WWE has mostly not allowed its wrestlers to compete for other promotions, but a major announcement was recently made about Shinsuke Nakamura competing for Pro Wrestling NOAH and facing the legendary Great Muta.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio noted a couple of potential reasons for Nakamura being allowed to compete outside of the company.

"There’s two things it could be. Number one, WWE with the new regime is allowing guys to do it. It will never be a lot of guys but, maybe guys who request, 'Hey maybe let me do something special outside the [United] States with another company, or you know just something really special.' They said, 'Okay, do it.' Also that Muta, because such a legend and it’s his final matches, and it’s like, 'Hey I can do one of his last matches.' Everyone who comes from Triple H’s generation, you know Muta was a legend, and he was a big star before and a legend in Japan. I think, maybe it’s just kinda something that’s real special, and they’ll let him do it. It was still a surprise," said Meltzer.

With Triple H in power, things have changed a lot. Fans are hopeful of seeing more such instances of WWE Superstars competing outside of the company, something which not long ago seemed like a "no chance in hell!"

#3. Triple H has concrete plans for top star's return

Former Universal Champion Kevin Owens has been away from WWE television for a while now. Earlier reports suggested that his return was delayed due to Sami Zayn's storyline with The Bloodline.

However, Steve Carrier of Ringside News has reported that there are already "concrete plans" in place for KO's return, but Triple H is waiting for the right time for that:

"Kevin Owens' hasn't been on television, but WWE hasn't forgotten about him at all. In fact, there are concrete plans for his return when the "time is right.""

There has been massive speculation of Kevin Owens re-forming his alliance with Sami Zayn and the duo dethroning The Usos as the Undisputed Tag Team Champion. Kevin Owens is one of the "Triple H guys," and fans are expecting the Game to book him very strongly once he returns.

#2. Multi-time champion has suffered a significant injury and could be out of action for a long time

Former United States Champion R-Truth appeared on NXT this past week, where he competed against Grayson Waller. However, his match was abruptly stopped as Truth appeared to have suffered an injury.

In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Truth has allegedly torn his quad, which could keep him out of action for a long time.

"This wasn't confirmed at press time, but the belief was that he tore his quad, which is a very serious injury that could keep him out for a long time."

R-Truth has been one of the most underrated WWE Superstars on the roster. From his excellent comic skills to his in-ring abilities, Truth has always managed to make a name for himself and entertain the fans. We hope he gets well soon!

#1. WWE star released for his poor work ethics

Brady Booker

The journey continues…

Thank you to all my brodies for the continuous love and support
The journey continues…

This past week, WWE made multiple releases from NXT. While these were initially considered to be routine releases, one of them apparently has more details behind it - Bodhi Hayward. Bryan Alvarez reported on the Wrestling Observer Live that Bodhi was allegedly a "handful" backstage.

"I guess the easiest way to describe it is apparently Bodhi was a handful. So it wasn't just 'well, let's get rid of this guy' or whatever. But I did hear from multiple people that it wasn't just 'we're gonna cut some folks, we're gonna cut this person who was right in the middle of a storyline,'' noted Alvarez.

Dave Meltzer further reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Bodhi was released due to his work ethic, as he reportedly didn't show up on time for events.

