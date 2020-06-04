5 Top WWE Superstars Brock Lesnar may never face before he retires

Brock Lesnar has many dream matches left in WWE, but a talent-stacked roster may prevent that from happening.

Here are a few Superstars who he's likely to never cross paths with.

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar's WWE status and future always seem uncertain. Post-2016 after he had a one-off in the UFC, rumors were floating around that he was going to jump ship. However, it seems as though Vince McMahon "threw the vault" at him (in the words of UFC President Dana White) to keep him in the company and since 2017, there has only been a small period where Brock Lesnar hasn't been the Universal or WWE Champion.

There are many dream matches for him on the roster, and Drew McIntyre had been the last one in the book. His role is among the most important in the company, but his presence is understandably limited. As a result, WWE isn't always able to put him in dream matches with new opponents, though they've done a great job of it in the last few years.

While we expect to see Lesnar in many more dream matches against new opponents in the future, here are a few superstars who we don't expect Brock Lesnar to face before he retires.

#5. Sheamus

Sheamus

Sheamus is a Superstar who Brock Lesnar has technically faced before, but it was only in a live event. They've yet to have a televised match but one would think that the time for that has passed years ago.

Brock Lesnar returned in 2012, right when Sheamus was at his peak at the start of a six-month-long World Championship run. They haven't crossed paths since then, though it would have been a good money feud in 2012-13.

Unfortunately, they haven't had a match on TV and we fully expect it to stay that way. We can't be sure of how long Sheamus has left in WWE, but he still looks like he's better than ever. However, a Brock Lesnar match might just be out of the equation completely.

1 / 5 NEXT