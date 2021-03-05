5 Top WWE Superstars who still don't have a match at WrestleMania 37

Gone are the days when WWE tried to get every possible Superstar on the WrestleMania card. The battle royals (which had no actual consequence) were usually on the WrestleMania pay-per-view because it helped get several stars on the card. It gave them the experience of walking down the ramp and performing in front of 70,000+ people.

However, in recent years, we've even seen certain top stars miss out on a WrestleMania spot - and it wasn't even due to an injury. It mostly had to do with WWE simply not having a place for them on the card, which is something that can happen again in 2021.

In this list, we will try to exclude Superstars who have a rumored match in place or one where the storyline has already begun. These top WWE Superstars have no match booked for WrestleMania 37 this year:

#5. AJ Styles - Set to miss WrestleMania for the first time since 2016?

AJ Styles has always had an important role at WrestleMania.

AJ Styles has always had a significant spot at WrestleMania. His opponents since 2016 include Chris Jericho, Shane McMahon, Shinsuke Nakamura, Randy Orton, and The Undertaker.

He even turned out to be The Undertaker's final opponent. His WrestleMania record is 3-2, and it's hard to imagine that he doesn't have a match booked for The Grandest Stage of Them All this year.

AJ Styles has had regular TV time on RAW, but there hasn't been any active or important storyline that he has been a part of in recent times. The last significant role he had on RAW was when he challenged Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at TLC.

This year, there seems to be nobody for AJ Styles to face. His 'Boneyard Match' against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36 was an instant classic, and it could be argued that he deserves a spot on this year's card for that performance alone.

Unfortunately, the chances of AJ Styles competing at WrestleMania this year in a significant role seems slim.

