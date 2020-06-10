5 Top WWE Superstars who The Undertaker may never face before he retires

The Undertaker could still have a few more years left in him.

While we could see some dream matches, we don't expect these matches to happen.

The Undertaker

It's 2020 and The Undertaker is in the most interesting position of his career in nearly a decade. While he's constantly made his presence felt with his part-time appearances, there's no denying that his age along with pre-existing injuries has been detrimental to his matches and overall legacy.

For three years, we wondered why The Undertaker decided to return after supposedly retiring at WrestleMania 33, then he revealed on The Last Ride in 2020 that it was due to his dissatisfaction with that match. He's had quite a few matches since then, but it was his change in character and the cinematic 'Boneyard' match against AJ Styles that finally helped generate a lot of excitement about his future.

We're not sure about what The Undertaker's endgame is or when he plans to call it quits, but given how he's recovered physically post his hip surgery, it's not out of the realm of possibility to see him compete for a few more years with The Deadman gimmick behind him.

We expect to see a few dream matches fulfilled, but some may pass him by. Here are a few opponents The Undertaker may never face before he retires:

#5. Seth Rollins

Does this feud need to happen?

We'll start with Seth Rollins for the simple reason that we feel this is the least exciting match-up on the list. Seth Rollins has been and remains the pillar of Monday Night RAW and has held the responsibility of being the face of the brand for a while now.

For some reason, Rollins and The Undertaker don't seem like they would have a very exciting feud. While his new gimmick could make the promo exchanges more interesting, we're not too sure there's a good reason to book this rivalry.

The two are likely better off on their own paths and while we're sure that Seth Rollins would love to face a Superstar he watched growing up, it likely wouldn't cause any fireworks.

