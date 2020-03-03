5 Twists for WWE RAW: The Undertaker saves popular Superstar, big title change?

Will The Deadman be on RAW tonight?

Tonight's episode of RAW is the first since the Super ShowDown PPV from Saudi Arabia. The Saudi show saw the return of The Undertaker who laid out AJ Styles ahead of a potential match involving the two men at WrestleMania, more on that later.

Tonight's RAW also sees Shayna Baszler's first match on the Red brand as well as a massive RAW Tag Team Championship match with Rollins and Murphy defending against their opponents at Super ShowDown - the Street Profits.

What surprises and twists could WWE throw our way tonight? Let's take a look.

#5 The Undertaker comes out to save Aleister Black from The OC

The Undertaker

One of the marquee matches at WWE Super ShowDown 2020 was the Tuwaiq Trophy gauntlet match. The match saw an impressive performance from R-Truth who beat Bobby Lashley, Andrade and Rowan before losing to AJ Styles. Styles was supposed to face Rey Mysterio next, who was the last man in the match.

However, we saw footage of The OC attacking and laying out Rey Mysterio. Just when it looked like Styles would have to be declared the winner, The Undertaker took out The OC and proceeded to the ring to pin Styles with a chokeslam and win the match.

Styles and The OC are also feuding with Aleister Black at the moment and WWE could use this to set up another big WrestleMania match. Styles and The OC could attack Black in the middle of the ring on RAW tonight, leading to The Undertaker coming out and saving Black from the onslaught.

This would lead to a match at WrestleMania pitting The Undertaker and Aleister Black taking on The OC and AJ Styles in a 2-on-3 Handicap Match. The match would be a great way to get Black a run from the Deadman and this would also let Black cover The Undertaker's limitations by doing most of the wrestling for his team.

