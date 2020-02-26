5 Twists for WWE Super ShowDown: Undertaker attacks 2-time world champion, Surprising finish to Fiend vs Goldberg

What will Undertaker's role at Super ShowDown be?

WWE's fifth PPV in Saudi Arabia, Super ShowDown 2020, takes place tomorrow from Riyadh. As always, WWE have put together a fantastic card for the event with a number of titles on the line.

The biggest match on the card has to be the Universal title match which has The Fiend Bray Wyatt defending his title against Goldberg. Brock Lesnar is also on the card at WWE Super ShowDown and The Beast will be defending his WWE Championship against Ricochet.

We also have a historic women's title match which will be the first time the women's title has been defended in Saudi Arabia.

Bayley will be defending her title against Naomi, who recently made her return to WWE. Both tag-team titles will also be on the line on Thursday. The New Day will defend the SmackDown tag-team championship against The Miz and John Morrison while RAW Tag-Team Champions, Seth Rollins and Murphy, will defend their belts against the Street Profits.

With Super ShowDown almost here, we take a look at some twists and surprises WWE could book on the show.

#5 Goldberg and Bray Wyatt's title match ends in DQ

Goldberg will challenge The Fiend

WWE Super ShowDown has a number of title matches on the card but the biggest one has to be the WWE Universal Championship match. 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt will defend his title against Goldberg. Wyatt and Goldberg have been going back and forth on SmackDown, leading to last week's episode where Goldberg speared The Fiend.

Going into the match. it looks like Goldberg could beat The Fiend to win the title and go on to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania with the WWE Championship on the line. However, if the plan is to still keep the title on The Fiend, this match could surprise us all and end in an unpopular DQ finish.

