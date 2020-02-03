5 Twists that can happen on WWE RAW: SmackDown star saves Kevin Owens, Former champion returns to attack Becky Lunch

How could WWE surprise us on RAW tonight?

This week's episode of WWE RAW is shaping up to be a very interesting one. Last week's show ended with Randy Orton destroying Edge as the audience showed their vitriol towards The Viper. We also had Samoa Joe suffering from a concussion during a RAW Tag-Team title match as well as Brock Lesnar destroying Drew McIntyre.

This week, we could see Kevin Owens get some new back up if Samoa Joe's concussion keeps him out of action for a while. Could WWE also surprise us with a former RAW Women's Champion making her return? We will also see what is next from Randy Orton as we see the start of the build-up to his WrestleMania clash with Edge.

#5 Sami Zayn arrives on RAW to save Kevin Owens

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

Last week's episode of RAW saw Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe team up to take on Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy for the RAW Tag-Team Championships. Unfortunately, the match was marred by a Samoa Joe suffering from a concussion and being forced to walk to the back before the match was over. The other three Superstars managed to seamlessly finish the match but the problem now is regarding how long Joe will be out.

If Joe is indeed out for a while, WWE will need to find a replacement to back Kevin Owens up in this feud. There is one person who is perfect for this part and he is SmackDown Superstar Sami Zayn. Although Zayn is currently on SmackDown managing Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro, that really isn't going anywhere especially after Nakamura lost his title to Braun Strowman.

WWE could book Rollins and his henchmen to attack Kevin Owens and overpower him, with Samoa Joe now out of action and unable to back KO up. As the beatdown went on, it would be time for Zayn's music to hit so he could save his best friend.

Zayn and Owens are best friends in real life, something that a lot of WWE fans are aware of. This will be a great chance for them to team up as babyfaces and take on Rollins, Murphy and the AOP in this feud.

1 / 5 NEXT