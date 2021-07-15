5 Unannounced participants who could win the 2021 WWE Money In The Bank ladder match 

WWE's Money in the Bank pay-per-view takes over Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas this weekend. It boasts the annual Money in the Bank contract ladder matches.

The field is already set for the men's match and there is just one participant left to be announced for the women. However, 2019's pay-per-view made it clear that other stars could enter the match and it would still be within the rules.

WWE's Money in the Bank ladder match doesn't actually have any rules, except that the winner has to climb the ladder and retrieve the briefcase.

This means that interference and substitutions are allowed. In 2019, Brock Lesnar proved this when he entered the match just as Mustafa Ali was about to win it and took the contract.

This opens up several possibilities for this year's match since many superstars have a score to settle.

#5. Former WWE Champion Edge could enter the match after taking out Seth Rollins

Edge was forced to retire from WWE back in 2011 when it was revealed that the former 11-time World Champion was struggling with Cervical Spinal Stenosis. This didn't prevent Edge from making appearances for the company in the years that followed in a non-physical capacity.

Edge appeared on WWE TV back in 2014, where he was attacked by Seth Rollins. He threatened to Curb Stomp The Rated-R Superstar if John Cena didn't reinstate The Authority.

Cena was left with little choice and now Edge has been cleared to make his return, he hasn't forgotten what The Messiah did to him. The two men had an altercation backstage this past week on SmackDown where the former WWE Champion made it clear that he still remembers.

This weekend, Edge faces Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. If The Rated-R Superstar is unable to win back the championship he never lost, then he could decide to take matters into his own hands.

Dependant on the order of the card, much like he famously did at Elimination Chamber, Edge could take Rollins out and enter the Money in the Bank ladder match in his place.

This would also set up a match between Edge and Rollins which is rumored for SummerSlam next month.

