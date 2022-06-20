5 Most underrated superstars in WWE today

WWE Superstars put their lives and bodies on the line to entertain fans all over the globe. The grind of a full-time active competitor is intense and extreme. Each performer puts a lot of effort into their character and in-ring work, but not all are warranted the same levels of respect, love, and accolades.

John Cena, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins are well-appreciated modern-day WWE Superstars that have climbed to the summit and gained appreciation in everyone's eyes.

However, not all superstars are fortunate enough to attain a certain degree of acclaim. Such performers are often over-shadowed and under-utilized. This listicle explores five such stars.

#5. Shelton Benjamin

Shelton Benjamin is a former Intercontinental Champion

The Gold Standard Shelton Benjamin is one of the oldest active competitors on the WWE roster. Even at 46, the former United States Champion is exceptionally agile and athletic.

As one of the company's longest-tenured stars, he has provided fans with countless memories in the past. Benjamin wrecked his body in ladder matches, including an impressive showing in the first-ever Money in the Bank match at WrestleMania 21. He has also featured in some incredible contests against legends like Shawn Michaels.

However, the multi-time Intercontinental Champion does not receive enough credit for his commitment to the wrestling business. Furthermore, despite possessing all the tools, Benjamin has never won a world championship.

#4. Natalya

Natalya has to be one of the best technicians on the main roster. A valued member of the Hart family, she has the skill-set and passion for becoming the face of the women's division.

While she has had a successful career in WWE, being the first woman to hold both the Divas Championship and the SmackDown Women's Championship, Natalya could not reach the same levels as other members of the Hart Family. The tag-team specialist has played second-fiddle to the Bella Twins, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Ronda Rousey for most of her career. It has been difficult for her to shine consistently in the presence of these women.

The daughter of Jim Neidhart has made her family proud, but she still has much to offer. However, WWE is yet to give her a reasonable chance to become the face of the women's division.

#3. Former WWE Champion Sheamus

Sheamus has been active on the main roster for twelve-plus years. He has bagged multiple world championships and the United States Championship during this time. He is also a Money in the Bank and the Royal Rumble match-winner.

However, The Celtic Warrior has never been a main-stay in the main-event scene. Often relegated to the mid-card and tag-team division, he has not achieved the fame, popularity, and accomplishments a star of his caliber deserves.

Despite a clinically-diagnosed cervical spinal stenosis, Sheamus regularly performs at an elite level. As one of the most reliable and consistent athletes on the main roster, WWE can rely on him to put on an enjoyable match. It will be interesting to see if he returns to the world championship picture anytime soon.

#2. Xavier Woods

Woods and Kofi Kingston have teamed up for a long time

When one thinks of New Day, Big E and Kofi Kingston pop out as its most prominent members. Their fellow stablemate, Xavier Woods, often gets overlooked by the casual fan.

However, with all due respect to E and Kingston, Woods is anything but the weak link to one of the most successful tag-teams of all time. The winner of the 2021 King of the Ring Tournament possesses undeniable charisma. His flamboyant, vibrant, and ludicrous character connects well with the WWE Universe and has helped New Day stay relevant for so long.

As the only member of New Day to have never won the WWE Championship, it seems evident that the company does not see him as a top-tier superstar yet. Woods has received fewer opportunities than his teammates, and fans would hope for a change moving forward.

#1 Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn is a valuable addition to the main roster

Sami Zayn is one of the few stars on the main roster that can put on incredible wrestling matches and cut some fantastic promos. The former Intercontinental Champion has excelled as a heroic underdog and a sly, obnoxious heel.

The Master Strategist makes good on every opportunity WWE provides. All his segments are intriguing, and his character work is second to none. However, based on his booking, Zayn does not seem to be very high on the priority list. The former NXT Champion has a poor win-loss record, even losing to celebrity Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania 38 in an Anything Goes match.

Zayn deserves more praise and better opportunities as a bright performer with undeniable charisma. He has not won a single world championship on the main roster, which is an injustice to a man of his talent.

