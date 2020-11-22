5 Undertaker rumors you need to know before WWE Survivor Series 2020

One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time, The Undertaker is all set to complete 30 marvelous years with the company at Survivor Series 2020. After announcing his retirement on the final episode of his WWE Network docuseries, The Undertaker will be having his 'Final Farewell' tonight.

After maintaining the mystique around his character for all these years, The Undertaker has completely broken kayfabe and is enjoying the next phase of his life. Ahead of WWE Survivor Series, the rumor mill is full of speculations and The Undertaker himself has given several interviews and new details about his career.

Let's take a look at five Undertaker rumors that you need to know before WWE Survivor Series 2020.

#5 Kurt Angle and several other legends to appear at The Undertaker's Final Farewell at WWE Survivor Series

The Undertaker and Kurt Angle

As per the rumors, several WWE legends and Hall of Famers including Kurt Angle, Kane, and The Godfather are set to return at Survivor Series 2020 to be a part of The Undertaker's Final Farewell. Kurt Angle has had multiple memorable feuds and matches against The Undertaker.

"WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle and Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle is scheduled to be in attendance at the Survivor Series this Sunday, PWInsider.com has confirmed. It is likely that Angle is being brought in for the Undertaker's Final Farewell. As previously reported, Kane, The Godfather, and Savio Vega will also be in attendance at the PPV. Whether any of them will appear on camera remains to be seen. It's entirely possible they are being brought in to film WWE Network content or additional material related to Undertaker that will be released down the line."

If the rumors are true, WWE is planning to make The Undertaker's Final Farewell a grand ceremony, something The Phenom deserves every bit of. It would be interesting to see whether The Undertaker breaks kayfabe and speaks as the man Mark Calaway himself at WWE Survivor Series tonight or not.