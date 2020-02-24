5 Unexpected betrayals that could happen at WWE Super ShowDown- Possible end of faction?

Can you believe that we are only days away from the final Saudi Arabia pay-per-view before WrestleMania- Super ShowDown? The lineup is pretty much set, and irrespective of whether or not a match or two get added during RAW, the lineup is pretty strong for now.

And by this, I mean the lineup with regard to the actual matches that have been advertised. There's the added element of sports entertainment that can absolutely turn things around and change the landscape of WWE.

So with that in mind, I present five unexpected betrayals that could happen at WWE Super ShowDown. Some of them may seem unlikely, but the greatest betrayals in WWE happen when you least expect them to.

I invite you to leave a comment and let me know what you think of all my picks.

#5 The Big Show costs the Street Profits their match

Usually, most factions in WWE only have three members. But the Monday Night Messiah seems to want his faction to grow and bloom, as the nWo did back in the days of yore. The Corporation and the Ministry of Darkness also did the same during the Attitude Era, so this could be a cool throwback.

The Big Show was one of the biggest foes (no pun intended) that Seth Rollins faced but I have a feeling that he could also turn heel in due course of time. And this is because his heel and face turns have become the stuff of legend (and of memes). Even though he is not advertised to be at the show, The Big Show could always come in to ally himself with the Monday Night Messiah by helping him and Murphy defeat the Street Profits.

Imagine how formidable a faction Seth Rollins will have then.

