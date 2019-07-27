5 Unexpected Things that can happen by the end of 2019 in WWE

Vatsal Rathod FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 853 // 27 Jul 2019, 19:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The biggest turn of the decade?

2019, so far, has been very interesting and one of the most happening years in the world of pro-wrestling. Starting from day 1 of the year, when All Elite Wrestling was announced, we as fans have seen so much in the seven months of this year so far.

Who would've thought last year that 12 months down the line, Dean Ambrose would quit WWE and go on to thrash the working culture of the company? Who would have thought Bray Wyatt would return with a new gimmick and become the biggest attraction on WWE programming? But so is this business - the only thing predictable about it is that it is unpredictable.

But there are still five more months to go in 2019, and I for once am sure a lot more unexpected things will happen in 2019 in WWE. In this article, let's take a look at five of them. Feel free to comment your thoughts and opinions.

#5 The Undertaker vs Sting

When we talk about dream matches that never happened, The Undertaker taking on Sting surely comes to mind. While the proper time for this match to happen was 10-15 years ago, fans would surely be thrilled to watch the dream encounter finally take place.

WWE themselves teased the same on their social media, and while it was put out as a precursor for WWE's new show, WWE Reimagined, in which a hypothetical situation of Undertaker possibly joining WCW in 1998 to face Sting was portrayed, there are chances that they might give this match to us for real.

We've already seen many legends return to the ring for the Saudi Arabia PPVs, the recent one being Goldberg, and Sting might be the next one to do so. He has clearly stated that the only reason he'll come out of retirement would be to face The Undertaker.

Keeping aside the match quality, I still believe that these two have what it takes to tell a proper story through their feud and make a memorable rivalry. The Saudi PPVs have given us many dream matches, and this one could be the next in line for the PPV in the Middle East later this year.

1 / 5 NEXT