5 Unexpected ways John Cena can stun WWE fans at WrestleMania 36

John Cena is undoubtedly one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time

There are still a few ways he can shock fans at WrestleMania 36 and here are a few ways.

John Cena a day after Super ShowDown 2020

John Cena returned to SmackDown after over a year away from the brand where he made his name before his breakout year in 2005 and rise to the top of WWE, where he would do what nobody in 40 years would do - be the face of WWE for a decade.

While he spent almost all of that decade being the most polarizing star in WWE history, he's long surpassed that 'polarizing' tag and is now viewed and respected for what he is - one of the greatest of all time. Interestingly, his return in 2020 was to go back to a rivalry from six years before against Bray Wyatt.

However, the entire dynamic of the rivalry is different this time around. He's now 'The Fiend', a completely different character and one that's been the highlight of WWE over the last year.

Despite Wyatt losing the Universal Championship to Goldberg in an odd decision (that now seems even worse in hindsight), a match against Cena is anything but a consolation prize. Let's take a look at five ways John Cena can take the WWE Universe by surprise at WrestleMania 36.

#5. A new gimmick

John Cena hasn't needed to change his gimmick

John Cena is a Superstar who's had the same gimmick for 15 years. As mentioned, it's been a polarizing one, but the reality is that he's had no need to change it. Despite getting booed out of the building more often than not, he has a track record of being WWE's biggest merchandise seller.

The merchandise and Make-a-Wish grants are justified reasons for not needing to change his gimmick, but with The Undertaker's recent gimmick change after 16 years, Cena could shock fans by debuting a brand new gimmick for the Firefly Fun House match at WrestleMania 36

