5 Unforgettable WWE heel turns still talked about today

Characters change often in WWE, but these incredible heel turns have never been forgotten

There are some iconic moments featured, with former WWE Champions on the list

The Rock was a major heel in his early days

Professional wrestling is, perhaps above all else, a true art form. Aside from the incredible skills of its performers and stunning displays of athleticism, there is always a work of art on show when Superstars take to the ring.

As fans, we suspend belief every time we tune into WWE programming; prepared to invest in the performers we see before us and engage in their weekly dramas, storylines, and feuds. While wrestling has adapted incredibly in this regard over the years, there is still no doubt that, at its heart, WWE lives on the Good vs Bad mantra that has been sewn into fans' minds for generations.

We still like to distinguish between who is the good, the babyface, and who is bad, the heel, and tailor our actions accordingly. Of course, it isn't always just the good guys getting cheered! As a result, then, it is always a landmark moment in the career of a performer when they switch from one persona to the other.

Most commonly, this tends to be the switch from good to bad, known as turning heel. It can be completely unexpected, or it can be something that has brewed insidiously for years. No matter what, these turns provide for memorable moments.

Here, we'll showcase some of the biggest and best heel turns that fans still remember fondly today.

#5. Owen Hart

The Rocket Owen Hart turns on his brother.

The late, great Owen Hart sadly died at the age of 34 in 1999, in one of the most tragic moments to impact WWE in generations.

He left behind him not only a loving family but also a career that, while cut short, was still packed full of incredible matches and moments.

Arguably one of the greatest of these moments came when Owen turned heel back in 1994, at the expense of his brother, Bret Hart. Tensions had been simmering ever since the Survivor Series months prior when the two had a heated exchange after winning a tag team match.

They managed to patch things up, though (or so we thought). Back together as a combined unit, they challenged The Quebeckers for the tag team titles at the 1994 Royal Rumble. The finish came as Bret, unable to stand on a weakened knee, collapsed in the middle of the ring, leaving the referee no choice but to call off the bout and award it - and the retention of the titles - to The Quebeckers.

Furious that Bret hadn't tagged him into the match when he'd had the chance, Owen finally snapped and kicked his brother's leg out from underneath him, leaving him writhing in agony.

The two would feud for years to come, their rivalry including the historic WrestleMania 10 match in Madison Square Garden. Owen beat Bret that night in a superb match, with Bret going on to win the WWE title later that night.

