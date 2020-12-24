5 most unforgettable WWE moments in 2020

WWE is excellent at creating unforgettable moments and this year was no different. 2020 will go down in history as one of the most memorable years in history, but for all of the wrong reasons. However, WWE was still able to produce weekly television and some unforgettable moments.

In March, the global pandemic caused the world to shut down and crowds were no longer allowed to attend events. The situation allowed WWE to experiment with how they did things. For example, "cinematic" matches have been used heavily throughout the year.

In this article, we will look at the five most unforgettable WWE moments that happened in 2020.

#5 Edge's shocking WWE Royal Rumble return

Edge at this year's Royal Rumble

WWE's Royal Rumble is a much-loved event due to the unpredictable nature of the matches and surprise entrants. Fans count down along with the clock every three minutes waiting to see who will appear next.

This year's event was no different and featured one of the best and biggest surprises in its 33-year history.

The 21st entrant was next. With 10 seconds remaining on the clock, anticipation filled the air. The buzzer sounded and the familiar "you think you know me" rang out.

The crowd erupted as the unthinkable was taking place right in front of their eyes. The multi-time champion and wrestler who had to retire early because of life-threatening neck problems had made his emphatic return. Edge was back.

Advertisement

The return was as special for Edge as it was for the fans. The emotion and ecstasy etched on his face as the WWE Universe welcomed him back with open arms and deafening cheers will always be remembered.

On the April 11, 2011 episode of Monday Night RAW, Edge cut an emotional promo in which he spoke candidly about his neck injury.

The diagnosis was so severe that doctors would not clear him to wrestle in fear of paralysis and even death. A tearful Edge then announced his retirement and relinquished the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

My man! Your reaction warms my heart and all of your reactions blew me away that day, as you could probably tell. I’ll never tire of seeing these videos. We’ll all do it together again. And I can’t wait. https://t.co/KQSAyEboDI — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) November 12, 2020

Advertisement

The Royal Rumble match itself was a memorable experience, as Brock Lesnar dominated from the start and eliminated all who entered. That was before eventual-winner Drew McIntyre hit him with a Claymore over the top rope to a huge ovation.

However, the event will forever be remembered for the magnificent return of the "Rated-R Superstar" Edge.