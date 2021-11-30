5 Unforgettable WWE Title reigns

The WWE Championship has to be the most prestigious title in wrestling today. The lineage dates back to 1963 and just 54 men have held the top prize in the biggest wrestling promotion in the world. The title has undergone several changes over the years in design and in the talent competing for it.

The WWE Championship reigns are what has helped build the reputation and legacy for the title. Whether it be for the classic matches and the length of the reign or for who the person who won is, several runs with the championship could be described as unforgettable for better or worse. They stand the test of time and stay in the memories of every fan that witnessed the greatness.

Big E is the current WWE Champion and is currently trying to etch his name into the annals of history. With 53 previous superstars holding the title before the New Day member, it is difficult to distinguish the best of the best from the pack. In this article, let's take a look at five unforgettable WWE Title reigns.

5) Former Five-Time WWE Champion Brock Lesnar (August 17, 2014 - March 29, 2015)

Brock Lesnar came into the WWE as a decorated athlete being a former NCAA Heavyweight Champion. His rookie year in the company was monumental with "The Next Big Thing," winning the King of the Ring and becoming the youngest WWE Champion in history by beating The Rock at SummerSlam 2002. Brock would win the top prize two more times before leaving the company.

Eight years after his departure, Lesnar returned to the WWE following WrestleMania 28. Brock would go on to pick up the biggest win of his career at WrestleMania 30 by defeating The Undertaker and ending his vaunted undefeated streak. This led to another WWE Championship run at SummerSlam 2014 when he convincingly demolished John Cena.

This reign was marred by controversy due to Brock Lesnar's part-time status with WWE and lack of appearances throughout his seven months as champion. Despite those facts, Lesnar elevated the gold and brought the WWE Championship back into an attraction fans had to pay to see. When Brock did show up, it was in high profile segments on RAW and main event PPV encounters.

The aforementioned WWE Championship win over Cena at SummerSlam is considered one of the greatest squash matches in wrestling history. Brock would go on to take part in one of the best triple threat matches in the company's history against Cena and Seth Rollins at Royal Rumble 2015. The reign also ended in dramatic fashion when Rollins cashed in Money In The Bank at WrestleMania 31 to win the title.

