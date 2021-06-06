5 Unlikely WWE Superstars who could win the Universal Championship this year

The Universal Championship was introduced by WWE following the brand split in 2016. In nearly five years since then, we've seen eight WWE Superstars hold the Universal title across a total of 14 reigns. Currently, Roman Reigns is the Universal Champion, in what is considered by many to be the best run in the history of the title so far.

It was at WWE Payback 2020 where Reigns won the Universal Championship for the second time in his career. It has been over 275 days but no superstar has been able to dethrone The Tribal Chief. It's entirely possible that he could hold the title for the entire year, heading into WrestleMania 38 as the champion. However, could we see a twist in the tale with an unexpected name winning the title this year?

Let's take a look at five unlikely WWE Superstars who could win the Universal Championship this year. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts on the same.

#5 Jimmy Uso could win his first world title in WWE

This is what wwe is planning the new storyline this man will be the new universal champion 😲😲😲😲😲😲😲 Jimmy Uso pic.twitter.com/x6DXstaCG6 — 💪Sonu Mandel💪 (@sonu_mandel) May 8, 2021

After a long absence due to his injury, Jimmy Uso is back on Friday Night SmackDown and has already spiced up the Head of the Table storyline. While Jey Uso has become the right-hand man of Roman Reigns, Jimmy has made it clear that he won't be taking orders from the Universal Champion.

Last year, we saw Jey challenge Reigns for the Universal Championship, lose against his cousin, and ultimately join him. We might see a similar angle with Jimmy Uso this year as well, but WWE could swerve us all by letting him defeat Roman Reigns to become the new Universal Champion.

“And second of all, I ain’t nobody’s bitch”.



Jimmy Uso is back and he isn’t playing any games with Roman Reigns!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/0b1kyrqoKw — Sherlock Swervo (@4orgiveMe) May 8, 2021

The Usos have always been considered tag-team specialists throughout their careers, but Jey Uso proved last year that he could be an amazing singles star as well. Jimmy Uso might follow in the footsteps of his brother, and shock the world by winning the Universal title. While the possibility of this happening is extremely low, one can't completely deny it.

