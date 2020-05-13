5 Ways Becky Lynch's departure will affect RAW

Congratulations to the Man!

Becky Lynch has certainly had a whirlwind past two years. She first had to scratch and claw just to get title shots. Once the last straw broke with Charlotte Flair walking into Lynch's title match at SummerSlam in 2018 and winning the title, however, The Man was born.

WWE tried to book Lynch as the heel after turning on Flair, but that was hard to accomplish. Fans had always loved the Irish Lass Kicker and were used to seeing Flair always win. How could you blame her for striking back when another opportunity was taken by Flair?

It was a blessing in disguise as not only did Lynch become The Man but she also became the face of the WWE. Her reign as RAW Women's Champion was historic and it saw her defeat nearly every opponent placed in her path.

But now that she is away preparing to be a mother, it leaves a huge void atop both RAW and the WWE. Here are five ways that Lynch's departure will affect Monday nights.

#5 Stability

Lynch reigned as RAW Women's Champ for over a year

One huge thing that Lynch's reign with the title did was provide the flagship show with stability in its women's division. While it had become past time for her to lose her title, different circumstances worldwide and within the WWE forced their hands. Lynch's reign was possibly coming to an end at WrestleMania 36 due to the threatening force of Shayna Baszler's arrival.

But it was not to be as Lynch defeated the Queen of Spades and was waiting for her next challenger. Through the year-plus as Champion, RAW had the WWE's top star and one of its best talkers. The Man's feuds with Asuka and Ronda Rousey were among the best in recent history and cemented Lynch as the face of the company.

With The Man now departing the WWE and RAW, the company loses it's top face. Regardless of ratings and other metrics, Lynch was still a draw and the top dog in the company. Now that she'll be away from the company for an undetermined amount of time, it might add another layer to the fragile stability of things in WWE during the global pandemic.