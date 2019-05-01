×
5 ways Brock Lesnar's return will negatively affect WWE

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
647   //    01 May 2019, 22:26 IST

Brock Lesnar is coming back to WWE it seems
Brock Lesnar is coming back to WWE it seems

It was believed that after WrestleMania 35, Brock Lesnar was done with WWE for good. There were increasing rumours over a date being set for a UFC Heavyweight Championship fight against Daniel Cormier later in the year.

Also read: 5 reasons why Goldberg is returning to WWE

It all added up. Lesnar's match at WrestleMania was all but two minutes, he was getting back into top shape and everything indicated that the fight with Cormier was going to happen. But suddenly, it all fell apart and Brock Lesnar is once again retired from MMA, for the third time.

With that, Daniel Cormier is moving on and is set for a date against Stipe Miocic, while Brock Lesnar is likely coming back to WWE. There were even reports that Lesnar has discussed a potential retirement match at WrestleMania 36, so that will be interesting to see.

Also read: Who is Jon Moxley?

Either way, Lesnar's return is not really good news and here's how it'll affect WWE.

#5. More part-time championship reigns

Enter caption
Enter caption

There's a high chance that Brock Lesnar has one more title run in him or atleast WWE sees it that way. They clearly do not hesitate in putting the title on them and they don't seem to view a part-time champion as bad as fans see it.

However, for the past two years, the Universal title felt like it was in complete hostage and that finally ended at WrestleMania 35. With Lesnar winning championships again, it won't be good because it'll fall into the same loop of him not appearing for a few months.

Moreover, if the retirement rumours at WrestleMania 36 are true, then WWE may want to hold a high-profile retirement match, with Lesnar likely main eventing and Lesnar likely holding a title.

Hopefully, The Beast Incarnate won't have any more championship reigns.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Raw Brock Lesnar Roman Reigns
