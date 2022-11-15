5 ways Charlotte Flair could return to WWE

Charlotte Flair has been missing in action in WWE for quite a while now and fans have been musing about The Queen’s return. She was last seen going toe-to-toe with current SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey at this year’s WrestleMania Backlash in an 'I Quit' Match. Unfortunately, Rousey made her say it and she lost the aforementioned title.

There were rumors at the time that her hiatus was due to her getting married to AEW star Andrade El Idolo, which turned out to be true as the couple finally tied the knot back in May of this year. Andrade has already made several appearances in AEW since the wedding, but his wife is yet to make an appearance in WWE.

Flair was believed to officially make a comeback at WWE’s recently concluded Premium Live Events like SummerSlam, but she’s still a no-show. In the event that she finally decides to put on her wrestling boots once again, here are five plausible ways for her to return to the promotion.

#5. Reigniting feud with Becky Lynch

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch were the best of buds, but this friendship eventually fell apart. Fans might remember the infamous title belt switcheroo between the two a year ago where the former had allegedly gone off-script during the segment which led to a heated exchange backstage.

Albeit their friendship was pretty much over, they still managed to work together professionally whenever they were inside the ring. Reopening the wounds between The Queen and The Man could be an engaging storyline when Flair returns.

#4. Coming back with a faction

With Charlotte Flair’s former fellow horsewoman Bayley currently the leader of her own faction, Damage CTRL and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair teaming up with Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and Mia Yim on a collision course for this year’s Survivor Series WarGames, it would be interesting to think of The Queen secretly forming her own stable to crash the party?

It wouldn't be wise for Flair to confront any of these wrestlers upon her return. What better way for her presence to be felt by than by bringing in her own team to even the odds? In line with this, it’s noticeable that wrestling factions in WWE are one of the running trends within the promotion. Could we perhaps have a new iteration of the Four Horsewomen?

#3. Entering WarGames as part of Bayley's or Belair’s team

In line with the above-mentioned entry, Charlotte Flair could be choosing sides between Damage CTRL and Bianca Belair’s team.

Damage CTRL’s team may well seem complete as Rhea Ripley has sided with Bayley’s heel faction. However, one of its members – Nikki Cross is a loose cannon that could turn on them at any moment if she feels the urge to.

As for Belair’s team, it still needs one more member to complete its lineup and as of writing, that spot is yet to be filled. Another thing worth noting are the hints of Alexa Bliss returning to the dark side now that Bray Wyatt, whom she betrayed back at WrestleMania 37, is back in the company.

#2. Challenging Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship

Charlotte Flair was the first-ever RAW Women’s Champion and has captured the belt six times already. Current Champion Bianca Belair, on the other hand, has held the title for over 200 days now, not to mention being the first woman of color to have held such a distinction for that long.

To that end, in the event that Flair goes to WWE’s red brand, it’s highly probable that she will be aiming for gold once again and challenging The EST for the Title.

#1. Challenging Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship

Charlotte Flair is also a six-time SmackDown Women’s Champion. She also had some nuclear heat with The Baddest Woman on the Planet, which will likely continue if she decides to go to the blue brand upon her return.

As mentioned earlier, Rousey defeated her in their last encounter and this is an avenue for Flair to finally get the rematch she may feel she deserves.

