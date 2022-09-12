3 current and 3 former WWE Superstars who could join Bayley's Damage CTRL stable

Since SummerSlam, Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai have made a lasting impression in WWE. They became instant favorites to win the Women’s Tag Team Championships (still are) and even defeated the top babyfaces of RAW at Clash at the Castle.

The faction’s arrival is good news for struggling heels on the main roster. Multiple superstars could join Damage CTRL to refuel their wrestling careers. Bayley has already teased adding more stalwarts to her stable.

This list will look at three current and three former WWE Superstars who could join Damage CTRL.

#3. Current WWE Superstar Nikki A.S.H

Nikki A.S.H.'s character had a dream WWE debut in 2021. She won the RAW Women’s Championship as well as the Women's Tag Team Championship with Rhea Ripley. However, her ambitions to become a top superstar have come to an abrupt halt ever since she turned heel this year.

The villanous turn of Nikki “Almost A Superhero” is debatable. She is currently teamed with Doudrop and their credibility as a team is doubted by fans, having suffered multiple big losses in the Tag Title Tournament.

If WWE decides to stick with Nikki as a heel, she could pair with Dakota Kai, and could go on to eventually dethrone the Women’s Tag Team Champions.

#3. Former Superstar Candice LeRae

The arrival of Johnny Gargano to WWE RAW has rekindled interest in Candice LeRae’s potential return. An icon of NXT 2.0, she hung her boots in July after her match against Io Shirai and Zoey Stark.

The Poison Pixie was renowned for being a heel in The Way. She was at the peak of her career, winning the NXT Tag Team Championship alongside Indi Hartwell. Fans believe that the veteran could play a huge role if included in Damage CTRL.

LeRae has massive experience in professional wrestling which could help main roster newcomers like IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. Should she decide on a comeback, WWE could use her to refine the heels in Bayley’s stable.

#2. Current Superstar Shotzi

The Ballsy Badass could join Damage CTRL

The 2020 Breakout Star of the Year has been underutilized by WWE since her main roster arrival in July the previous year. She has a horrible record in singles fights, having only defeated Tamina and Aliyah in 2022.

The Ballsy Badass is a capable heel. Her ‘bullying’ antics on social media and volatile personality on Live Televison speak volumes of her potential. WWE needs to find a way to develop the superstar and the best way to do so is by aligning her with the top villain on RAW, Bayley.

With the 2022 WWE Draft rumored to be soon, Shotzi could be shifted to RAW and where she can join Damage CTRL.

#2. Former Superstar Tegan Nox

The Girl with the Shiniest Wizard

Speaking of Shotzi, her best friend is also a viable candidate for Damage CTRL. Tegan Nox has a close relationship with Bayley and Dakota Kai since their time in NXT. She even idolizes The Role Model as one of the best wrestlers in the world.

Nox had a brief run on the main roster alongside Shotzi before her untimely release during the November 2021 budget cuts. She has been positive about a return to WWE but needs to sort out her visa issues.

Although Lady Kane has been a crowd-favorite in WWE, she does have experience of being a heel in other promotions. Putting that to use under Bayley's mentorship will set her up for a dream run on the main roster.

#1. Current Superstar Carmella

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE Get to know my best friend @CarmellaWWE in her Q&A today at 4pm! Use #FABULOUS . I'll just be sipping on a cup o' joe. http://t.co/Egp2EJgcXl Get to know my best friend @CarmellaWWE in her Q&A today at 4pm! Use #FABULOUS. I'll just be sipping on a cup o' joe. http://t.co/Egp2EJgcXl

The Bayley-Mella friendship dates back to the NXT days when both superstars were a dominant tag team on the black and yellow brand. Surprisingly, the duo’s potential hasn’t been explored on the main roster as the company is bent on using them as solo fighters.

‘Mella’s heel run has been uninteresting lately, as she has lost multiple important matches in recent months. She is currently out of action due to an injury at the hands of Bianca Belair.

WWE could develop an angle based on vengeance and add her as another antagonist in Damage CTRL. By doing so, the company will keep the former Women’s Champion on top of the card.

#1. Honorable mention: Sasha Banks might join Bayley after returning

Bayley and Sasha Banks have a deep friendship that can be seen to this day. The inaugural Women’s Tag Team Champions met in FCW and developed a bond over time, which led to the renowned Boss ‘n’ Hug connection in mid-2018.

We can expect a reunion between Sasha and Bayley. The Boss reintroduced as a heel on RAW will make it a high possibility. In another instance, Banks and Naomi could feud with Dakota Kai and IYO Sky until Sasha turns on her partner, reverting to her 2019 power-hungry persona.

The six-time Women’s Champion is currently focused on making a breakthrough in the music business. Rumored to be suspended from WWE, Banks could sort her creative frustrations with Triple H once she decides to rejoin professional wrestling. Her potential addition to Damage CTRL will significantly boost the stable's popularity.

