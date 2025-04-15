5 ways Nikki Bella could make an impact at WWE WrestleMania

Nikki Bella made her surprise WWE return as the final entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year. The Hall of Famer appeared to be in phenomenal shape, but was eliminated quickly by Nia Jax.

Bella has accomplished a lot in the wrestling industry and is a former Divas Champion. The 41-year-old could show up during WrestleMania 41 this weekend and create chaos at the biggest show of the year.

Listed below are five ways Nikki Bella could make an impact at WrestleMania 41.

#5. Nikki Bella could call out Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green at WWE WrestleMania

Chelsea on SmackDown [Source: Getty]

Chelsea Green won a tournament last year to become the inaugural Women's United States Champion. However, she is not scheduled to defend the title at WrestleMania 41 this weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Green has referred to Nikki Bella as her dream opponent, and recently suggested that she battle the legend in a Hair vs. Hair match at The Showcase of The Immortals. Bella could show up at WrestleMania and call out Green to set up a future title match between the two stars.

#4. She might return with Brie Bella to confront the Women's Tag Team Champions

Bayley and Lyra Valkyria put forth an impressive effort this past Friday night on WWE SmackDown and won a Gauntlet match to become the number one contenders for the Women's Tag Team Championships. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will be defending the titles against Bayley and Valkyria this weekend at WrestleMania 41.

Nikki and Brie Bella may decide to show up following the conclusion of the Women's Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania. The Bella Twins could announce that they want a shot at the titles and confront the champions at the PLE this weekend.

#3. The veteran could attack Rhea Ripley

Rhea on Monday Night RAW [Source: Getty]

Rhea Ripley lost the Women's World Championship to IYO SKY on the RAW following Elimination Chamber 2025, but has another opportunity to capture the title at WrestleMania. IYO will be defending the Women's World Championship against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley this weekend in Las Vegas.

Ripley has established herself as one of the biggest stars of this generation, and Nikki Bella might attempt to humble The Eradicator at WrestleMania. Nikki Bella could interfere in the Triple Threat match and cost Ripley her chance at becoming champion. This would lead to a rivalry between the two popular stars in the weeks ahead.

#2. She could cost Charlotte Flair the WWE Women's Championship

Charlotte Flair won the Women's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year and will be challenging Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania. The two stars have taken personal shots at each other during the rivalry, and Flair attacked The Buff Barbie in the parking lot this past Friday night on SmackDown.

Flair defeated Nikki Bella at Night of Champions 2015 to become Divas Champion. She wound up becoming the final Divas Champion, as the title was retired and replaced by the WWE Women's Championship the following year. Bella could resent Flair for putting an end to the Divas era, and may decide to get revenge by interfering in the 39-year-old's match against Stratton at WrestleMania 41.

#1. She could announce the return of WWE Evolution

WWE Evolution was a premium live event that took place in 2018 that featured only female stars. Ronda Rousey defeated Nikki Bella in the main event of the show to retain the RAW Women's Championship.

Nikki Bella could appear during WWE WrestleMania 41 to announce that Evolution 2 would be taking place this year. There have been rumors that the PLE may be returning later this year, and the veteran might make the announcement this weekend on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

