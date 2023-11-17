5 ways Randy Orton can get revenge on The Bloodline if he returns at Survivor Series

Randy Orton doesn’t have a match against The Bloodline at Survivor Series. The Viper is expected to join Team Cody against The Judgment Day in the Men’s WarGames match next Saturday. With that said, Orton can potentially exact his revenge against the faction that cost him 18 months of his career.

For those unaware, Orton’s last match transpired on the May 20, 2022, episode of Friday Night SmackDown, when he and Matt Riddle squared off against The Usos in their Winners Take All Tag Team Championship Unification match.

RK-Bro lost the titles after Roman Reigns interfered. The duo were then brutally assaulted by The Bloodline to cap off the show. The angle was used to write off Orton because of the numerous back injuries he had accumulated over the years.

Now that we’ve had a recap of Orton’s whereabouts during the last 18 months, let’s take a look at five ways the Legend Killer can get revenge on The Bloodline if he returns at Survivor Series:

#5. Jey Uso gets RKO’d at Survivor Series

Randy Orton is good at many things. He is simply flawless at taking out fellow WWE superstars with his patented RKO finisher. He even took out Riddle with the finisher while they were starting to get along a couple of years ago.

The Viper clearly hasn’t forgotten what Jey Uso did to him after their tag team title match on the May 20, 2022 episode of SmackDown. He could help Team Cody get the win at Survivor Series only to attack Jey Uso following the match.

#4. Nick Aldis teases Randy Orton’s arrival on SmackDown

Nick Aldis assumed the charge as SmackDown’s General Manager on October 13. The former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion immediately brought Kevin Owens to the blue brand. He also raised eyebrows by interacting with RAW talent just a week later.

It is possible Nick Aldis could be using his influence to convince some of the RAW talent to ditch their brand for better opportunities. The 37-year-old can potentially tease the arrival of Randy Orton on SmackDown after Survivor Series much to the shock of The Bloodline.

#3. Systematically eliminating The Bloodline

The Bloodline has been the dominant faction on SmackDown for the last three years. The reign of terror has seen superstar after superstar put down by Roman Reigns and his cousins. The group doesn’t intend to let go of their stranglehold of the blue brand anytime soon.

With that said, The Bloodline is bound to meet its end somewhere down the line and who better to do that than Randy Orton? The Viper is quite good at slowly picking apart his opponents. Case in point: when he took out some WWE legends during the pandemic.

#2. Taking Paul Heyman hostage

This looks straight out of the pages of Attitude and Ruthless Aggression Era, when wrestlers used to play mind games with each other by taking each other hostage. Even Randy Orton has had his share of using controversial tactics to gain advantage over his competitors.

Hypothetically speaking, if the Viper were to get in Roman Reigns’ head he would have to take out the Wise Man first. Orton knows he cannot take on Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso all at once but he can corner them into submission by targeting Paul Heyman.

#1. Title match against Roman Reigns

Randy Orton was reportedly (supposedly) set to face The Tribal Chief in the main event of SummerSlam 2022, but his injuries forced WWE to call off those plans. The two haven’t met in singles competition since SummerSlam 2014, and Reigns won that match.

Ideally, Orton would rip apart The Bloodline in the lead-up to his match against Roman Reigns. The two can potentially meet for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber, with Reigns retaining his title because Cody Rhodes needs to finish the story.

Do you think Orton will pick up where he left off with The Bloodline? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video WWE's most searched questions get answered by former head writer