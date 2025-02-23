5 ways Randy Orton can make his return to WWE

Randy Orton has been out of action for months now following a nasty Piledriver courtesy of Kevin Owens during an episode of SmackDown back in November. Since then, the WWE Universe has eagerly waited for his return to the squared circle and to get back to action.

Now that the Stamford-based promotion is on its WrestleMania season, fans and pundits speculate that he could make his comeback during this period, though the company is mum about it if such a presumption is true.

But how would WWE devise such a return that would make wrestling fans fired up about it? Check out some of the possibilities below.

#5. Return as a mystery opponent

Randy Orton could make a huge comeback by becoming a mystery opponent in a high-profile match, whether it’s at a premium live event or on SmackDown. WWE did something similar during this week’s episode of the blue brand, where R-Truth mentioned a “local legend” from Louisiana as his tag partner against Carmelo Hayes and The Miz, who was later revealed to be LA Knight.

The promotion could pull off another one for The Viper where they can put him in an ongoing storyline making it even more compelling.

#4. Randy Orton stepping up to John Cena’s challenge

John Cena at last year's Money in the Bank. (Image credits: wwe.com)

Randy Orton stepping up to John Cena’s challenge will certainly be one for the books considering the long history between the two future Hall of Famers. The latter is currently on his farewell tour and has issued a challenge to any superstar who wants to go at it with him in the squared circle for one last time to step up.

Orton could go about confronting Cena upon his return and express his interest in becoming a part of the 16-time world champion’s farewell tour. Provided that WWE’s creative team greenlights such an idea, the WWE Universe should expect a blockbuster clash between these two pro wrestling greats.

#3. Feud/alliance with a corporate figure

The February 21, 2025, episode of SmackDown saw the return of The Rock, where he revealed that WrestleMania 42 was coming to New Orleans. The Great One also came face to face with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes yet again where there was a part during their interaction that got fans quite weirded out.

The champ was asked to be The Final Boss' champion and even went on asking for Rhodes’ soul. There was that look of confusion in the champion’s eyes as he was given an ultimatum until the Elimination Chamber for an answer.

Some fans believe that a Rhodes heel turn is on the horizon, and it could happen during the aforementioned PLE. Whatever the outcome, the creative team will likely capitalize on this and add Randy Orton into the mix since Rhodes was his mentee.

#2. Launch a surprise attack on Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens and Randy Orton during an episode of SmackDown. (Image credits: wwe.com)

There is also a huge possibility that Randy Orton could quickly get back at Kevin Owens, who got him sidelined for months.

It is worth noting that Owens is scheduled to fight his former best buddy Sami Zayn in an Unsanctioned Match at the upcoming Elimination Chamber PLE. Given the nature of the match, The Viper will see it as a perfect opportunity to finally strike and launch an attack towards The Prizefighter, making it official that he is back in action.

#1. Make an appearance at WrestleMania 41

If not Elimination Chamber, Randy Orton could make a grand comeback at the upcoming WrestleMania 41.

While there are talks of Owens and Sami Zayn continuing their feud at this year’s Show of Shows, murmurs of a grudge match featuring Owens and Orton are also rife. Further, the timeline of his recovery pretty much aligns with this year’s ‘Mania. If not, The Apex Predator could still be a part of it in some capacity if he opts to return during wrestling’s biggest spectacle.

