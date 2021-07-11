5 ways WWE can get the Universal Championship off Roman Reigns without him looking bad

Roman Reigns has been at the top of WWE SmackDown since his return at SummerSlam 2020. In his return match at Payback, Reigns defeated The Fiend and Braun Strowman to win the Universal Championship for the second time.

The Tribal Chief has taken down nearly everyone in his sights and appears unstoppable. He is set to face Edge at Money in the Bank for the Universal Championship. While The Iconoclast has been on top in their current rivalry, it does not look like WWE will allow him to defeat The Tribal Chief clean.

While building such dominant superstars, WWE has often been faced with the tough task of having them lose their titles without denting their image. At times, the creative team has managed to handle the situation very well.

Meanwhile, there have been instances where things haven’t worked out all too well. Many superstars have failed to retain their value after losing a title.

Keeping that in mind, take a look at five ways WWE can take the Universal Championship off Roman Reigns without making him look bad.

#5 Having The Usos cost Roman Reigns the WWE Universal Championship

The Usos and Roman Reigns have had an interesting on-screen relationship on WWE SmackDown. Last year, Reigns defeated Jey Uso inside Hell in a Cell to come out as The Head of the Table. Since then, Jey has been seen playing the role of Reigns’ right-hand man.

A couple of months ago, Jimmy Uso made his return to the Blue brand. At first, Jimmy hesitated in joining Roman Reigns and even tried to pull Jey away from him. However, as time went by, Reigns managed to pull Jimmy in his web too.

On a current episode of SmackDown, Reigns and his cousins reunited to strengthen The Bloodline. WWE seems to be building towards a major angle here, and The Usos could end up leaving Reigns after some time.

The Tribal Chief has already watched his cousins get beaten up by his rivals without interfering. This could end up being a major factor in the group’s implosion.

WWE could use this angle to build up towards a possible betrayal by Jimmy and Jey, leading to Roman Reigns losing the Universal Championship. Reigns could look forward to getting help from Jimmy and Jey during the match before the two men turn on him and attack him to cost him the title.

The angle will allow WWE to take the championship away from Reigns without him looking bad. He is currently the most dominant champion in WWE, and a betrayal will help him retain his credibility while giving up the title.

Will WWE look to bring back The Rock sooner rather than later before having The Usos turn on Reigns?

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Greg Bush