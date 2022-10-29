5 ways Sami Zayn can befriend Jey Uso in WWE

Former Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn was officially named an Honorary Uce a few weeks ago. He was welcomed into The Bloodline by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

However, Zayn's relationship with Jey Uso remains rocky, and the tension could rise to a boiling point if the situation isn't rectified soon. On the latest episode of SmackDown, the two men laid it all out on the table following a match against The Brawling Brutes, where they got into a verbal altercation.

Reigns has warned that unless Jey Uso resolves his problems with Zayn, The Honorary Uce will be made a permanent member of the faction and will be renamed Sami Uso.

In this list, we will check out five ways how The Great Liberator can repair his relationship with Jey Uso and ensure a prominent future for The Bloodline in WWE.

#5. Sami Zayn could purchase Jey Uso a present

Christmas season is just around the corner

The holiday season is upon us, and what a wonderful gesture it would be for Sami Zayn to spread some Christmas cheer in The Bloodline.

Jey Uso may have had his issues with The Honorary Uce, but who could turn down a good present? The self-proclaimed Locker Room Leader has become friends with those closest to Uso simply by being a part of The Bloodline.

The Honorary Uce has all the tools to surprise Jey with the perfect present this holiday season and bring The Bloodline even closer together.

#4. They can fight each other

Before Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson could see eye-to-eye in the Blackpool Combat Club in AEW, they needed to bleed together first. Sometimes the solution is to just beat the hell out of each other and then share a hug.

Zayn and Jey have been trading insults for months now on WWE television. The Bloodline members simply cannot seem to get on the same page, and perhaps a match is in order.

Jey Uso can either put Sami Zayn in his place if he wins or learns to respect The Honorary Uce if he comes up short.

#3. Agree to disagree

The fact of the matter is that Jey Uso and Sami Zayn don't have to get along in The Bloodline, they just don't have to get in each other's way.

On last week's edition of WWE SmackDown, The Honorary Uce spoke to Roman Reigns on the phone. The Tribal Chief instructed The Bloodline not to interact with Logan Paul. Zayn informed everyone of the order but Jey Uso didn't listen.

Jey made his way to the ring and was knocked out by Logan Paul with one punch. The Honorary tried to prevent one half of the tag team champions from getting into the ring but Jey ignored him.

While Jey may not be a fan of Sami, it would be in his best interest to work with The Honorary Uce to benefit The Bloodline.

#2. Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa can protect The Usos in WWE

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Sami Zayn is actively trying to make Solo Sikoa break character Sami Zayn is actively trying to make Solo Sikoa break character 😂 https://t.co/vJU59gkt53

Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn have formed a bond as of late. On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown they teamed up to battle Ridge Holland and Butch of The Brawling Brutes. Although the result did not go in their favor, thanks to bickering between Zayn and Jey, this is not the first time they have teamed up.

Zayn and Sikoa also previously got together to defeat Madcap Moss and Ricochet on a recent edition of the blue brand. Sikoa is The Enforcer in The Bloodline and has already made an impact on the main roster since debuting at WWE Clash at the Castle.

If The Street Champion and The Honorary Uce become an official tag team, they could fend off any challengers for The Usos.

Jimmy and Jey Uso have held the Undisputed Tag Team Championship in WWE for over 460 days. Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa could help The Usos stay champions if they don't opt to go after the titles themselves.

#1. Sami Zayn could have Jey Uso's back against The Tribal Chief

The Bloodline has been such a dominant faction in WWE for so long, it is easy to forget how it all started.

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso had a bitter rivalry over the Universal Championship in 2020. The two met in an I Quit Hell in a Cell match and Reigns used Jey's own brother against him.

Reigns attacked Jimmy until Jey said "I quit" to end the match at WWE Hell in a Cell 2020. Jey stepped out of line on the latest episode of SmackDown when during a back-and-forth with Zayn he said that does not care what The Tribal Chied says. Zayn then defended Uso by saying that Jey is not feeling "ucey" nowadays.

If things go further sideways between Jey and Reigns, what a twist it would be if The Honorary Uce stood by Jey's side against The Tribal Chief.

What did you make of The Bloodline segment on SmackDown this week? Let us know in the comments section below.

