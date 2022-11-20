5 ways Shinsuke Nakamura could be booked to challenge for top WWE titles again

Shinsuke Nakamura has reached superstar status in WWE by winning numerous championships. Unfortunately, none of it was for the WWE title. He had a couple of brushes with the elusive title but hasn't gotten another shot at it in a long time.

Like most WWE Superstars, Nakamura also has the charisma and the skills to snag that championship title, and his fans are musing about why he hasn’t received another push to become a world champion. During his return to SmackDown about a week ago, the comeback didn’t end on a positive note. This was after he was defeated by the newly brought NXT Superstar Santos Escobar of Legado Del Fantasma.

It seems like such a push may be a long way to go, even though Triple H is at the helm of things in the company. However, if this finally comes to fruition someday, these are the possible ways The King of Strong Style could be booked as a contender for the WWE title.

#5. Pit Shinsuke Nakamura against the promotion’s top stars while on a path to capturing the WWE title

The aforementioned match against the main roster neophyte during last week’s episode of SmackDown may be a bit frustrating on his part since he just returned to the brand. This made him look like he was already putting over new talents, albeit being with the company for almost seven years.

The guy had already proven so much even before he got signed with WWE. It’s fitting that he goes head-to-head with the big guys in the promotion because he’s no chump.

#4. Memorable title reigns

Memorable in the sense that Shinsuke Nakamura should be defending titles more often and preferably at the company’s premium live events.

The King of Strong Style has held the Intercontinental Championship a couple of times in his career. One of his reigns lasted for over 200 days, which is already an impressive feat. However, he only defended the title a couple of times before it got snagged by Braun Strowman.

Now that Triple H is spearheading the promotion, here’s to hoping that Nakamura will be pushed for a title-shot opportunity.

#3. Include him in compelling storylines

As mentioned, Shinsuke Nakamura has a unique persona and style that is appealing to the fans. Now incorporate that with his charisma in an engaging storyline, and this would likely interest the crowd.

Nakamura’s feud with AJ Styles leading to WrestleMania 34 was one of the most memorable ones since the two of them had some history back when they were still with New Japan Pro Wrestling. Their fight may have lost a bit of intensity compared to their NJPW days, but it sure was an enjoyable match for both of their fans.

#2. Unleashing Puroresu’s full potential

Japan’s love for professional wrestling is very much evident, as can be seen in Shinsuke Nakamura's time in NJPW. His stellar run in the promotion prior to joining WWE and stepping into the big leagues was bittersweet for his Japanese fans.

He brought his Puroresu fighting style to the Stamford-based promotion. However, he is yet to prove his superiority by winning the WWE title. If the promotion lets Shinsuke Nakamura go full-on Puroresu, the odds of him reaching the WWE title could rise significantly.

#1. Investing in his heel persona

Shinsuke Nakamura sure did get some major heat from fans when he turned heel during his fight with AJ Styles for the WWE title at WrestleMania 34. However, his heelish character fizzled out quickly.

This was pretty much noticeable during his reign as a United States Champion, where no proper feud was pitted against him, and this went on for months. It was as if the company was clueless about what to do with his heel turn back then.

With Triple H now hiring former Marvel writer Sean Rueter as Director of Longterm Creative, The King of Strong Style’s dark side could emerge once again.

