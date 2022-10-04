Surprise affiliation with the White Rabbit, aiding creepy RAW star - 5 ways The Boogeyman could return to WWE 

Could The Boogeyman be appearing on WWE programming soon? Some fans are hoping that will be the case.

As the spookiest time of the year approaches, creepy characters begin to pop up throughout the entertainment. Horror movie monsters return to new shows and movies each year.

Professional wrestling's horror movie monster The Boogeyman would like to experience a similar resurgence. The former WWE star has been petitioning on social media for Triple H to bring him back to television.

The 57-year-old star was part of Tough Enough before being kicked off the show for lying about his age. He then became a creepy regular on SmackDown and later on ECW.

He still occasionally wrestles on the independent wrestling scene and pops up on various WWE adjacent programs, but he hasn't competed for the company since 2009, with the exception of one Royal Rumble appearance. Could he return to television? What is the best way he could be used?

Below are five ways The Boogeyman could return to WWE.

#5. He could help Dexter Lumis harass The Miz

Dexter Lumis and The Miz

WWE had a bizarre and unexplained mystery on Monday Night RAW. Since the summer, Dexter Lumis has had an unhealthy obsession with The Miz. He stalks The A-Lister, pets the former WWE Champion, and even attacks him.

For now, Dexter's behavior is yet to be explained. Despite his questionable actions, fans seem to love it. There's a certain charm to his psychotic ways. Plus, The Miz is detestable enough where it'd be difficult for fans to cheer against anybody who opposes him.

A fun twist on the angle could see The Boogeyman aiding Dexter in harassing The Miz and spooking the former champion. Given that Halloween is right around the corner, a few weeks of the legend aiding Dexter could make for fun television.

#4. The Boogeyman could be a new challenger for the United States Championship

Bobby Lashley is the current United States Champion

Bobby Lashley has been tearing through the competition as United States Champion. The All Might captured the title back in early July at Money in the Bank by defeating Austin Theory.

Since his big championship victory, he's defended his belt against several competitors. The All-Mighty has overcome Austin Theory, Tommaso Ciampa, The Miz, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, and Mustafa Ali in standout matches.

With the big man turning away from all competitions, WWE could have stars from the past challenge for the gold. The Boogeyman likely wouldn't defeat the United States Champion, but he could only make for an intriguing spooky challenger for one night.

#3. He could host NXT Halloween Havoc

On Saturday, October 22nd, NXT will present Halloween Havoc 2022. The premium live event will be headlined by a triple threat match for the NXT Championship featuring Bron Breakker, Ilja Dragunov, and JD McDonagh. The card will also feature a five-person ladder match for the North American Championship.

Last Halloween Havoc events presented by WWE featured special hosts including Chucky, LA Knight & Cameron Grimes in 2021, and Shotzi in 2020.

The Boogeyman could potentially host the 2022 iteration of the event. Even if his role is just to introduce a stipulation match or the show as a whole, it'd be a useful way to utilize the legend.

#2. The Boogeyman could be part of a WWE Network and Peacock special

One way that The Boogeyman can return to World Wrestling Entertainment is to use him as a host of a show. With Halloween right around the corner, the spooky superstar could host some kind of special or countdown related to the holiday on Peacock, WWE Network, or even social media platforms.

The Boogeyman isn't new to WWE Network content. He appeared on the hit show Swerved and most notably hosted WWE's Scariest Moments from October 2020. The celebration of everything spooky in World Wrestling Entertainment can still be watched today.

#1. He could be part of the White Rabbit phenomenon

White Rabbit teaser

The White Rabbit phenomenon has captured the imagination of professional wrestling fans. Despite nearly no television time dedicated to these mysterious teasers, fans are hooked on attempting to solve the mystery.

New clues pop up during RAW and SmackDown each week, with the latest QR code sending fans into a new frenzy. Some believe Bray Wyatt is behind the vignettes, while others think it could be a new stable like Karrion Kross, Malakai Black, or even Alexa Bliss.

An interesting twist to the angle is for the White Rabbit to either be revealed as The Boogeyman or, more likely, a group featuring the infamous star. While fans would likely feel disappointed if he alone represented all of these clues, they'd be happy to see him alongside Bray Wyatt.

With the spookiest time of the year approaching, a return of The Boogeyman certainly doesn't feel farfetched. Will the legendary gimmick wrestler get his wish? For now, we'll all have to wait and see.

How would you like to see The Boogeyman brought back to WWE programming? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

