5 ways The Undertaker could wrestle one more WWE match 

WWE legend The Undertaker rode off into the sunset this spring when he offered a stirring and compelling goodbye at his Hall of Fame induction. It was one of the highlights of WrestleMania weekend and a fitting farewell to a tremendous performer and iconic character.

Of all of WWE's icons, perhaps no man has more symbolized the promotion or been more loyal than The Man from Death Valley. He never left or strayed far from home, and he served as a willing lieutenant for Vince McMahon and a locker room leader.

'Taker was idolized and adored by fans throughout his magical tenure in sports entertainment. He will certainly be missed... or will he?

If The Undertaker decides that he wants to have one more match, the powers that be would be more than happy to allow him to do it. But what scenario could make The Deadman rise again and return to a WWE ring?

Here are five possible ways that the legendary Undertaker could have one more match in WWE.

#5 - In a cinematic match

This is an obvious one, as we have already seen The Undertaker as an action star. His last match was a series of vignettes pieced together to make for an entertaining Boneyard Match against AJ Styles. There's no reason why The Icon couldn't do it one more time, but with a different opponent.

It wouldn't necessarily have to be the same style of match. As a matter of fact, with the cinematic element and considering the type of character that the creative team would have to work with, the possibilities for something like this are endless.

One potential idea could be to have 'Taker morph through all of his different incarnations over the years through some wardrobe and camera magic. It might be a fitting way to have him end things for good. You could possibly have him narrate his own match to give it an even spookier effect

#4 - In a quick squash over a cocky WWE heel

You can easily picture someone like Theory or (in the future) possibly Grayson Waller barking away at the audience, claming that they have no challengers. Then, the bell tolls for them, and the most powerful force in the WWE Universe slowly stalks his way into the ring.

If The Undertaker were to appear as a total surprise in a situation like that, all those in attendance would lose their collective minds. The very foundation of the building might be quaking.

It would be completely feasible for the obnoxious heel to try to escape, only to eat a quick chokeslam and a powerbomb. They can then die a quick death and have their arms folded across their chest for a three-count as they REST. IN. PEACE.

#3 - In animation

Don't laugh. With sports entertainment already producing mini-movies as matches, it might not be long before we see the use of holograms or animation to simulate your favorite Superstars. It's likely to at least have been discussed.

With The Undertaker's ghastly character, he could literally film or voice over segments of a match, where he incorporates some of his black magic.

Cloaked in essence, 'Taker could participate in a match without having to get really physical. Something like a haunted house match or a similar type of environment could be both interesting and innovative for this dark warrior.

#2 - Reuniting The Brothers of Destruction with Kane

In this scenario, we are bringing back TWO retired Hall of Famers. However, since this is a fantasy booking, we might as well explore every possible story that could work.

If for any reason, the Mayor of Knox County makes another special appearance on WWE programming and gets accosted? He knows he can always pick up the phone and call his kayfabe brother.

A reunion between The Undertaker and Kane seems like it would be the perfect end to both men's careers. Considering their real-life 'brotherly love', it would be pretty cool to see them get the family back together for one last time.

#1 - He could return, win the championship and retire with the title

They say that every great should know that their time is over and go out staring at the lights. That's not quite the way that The Undertaker did it, but he is an exception to any traditional rules by all measures.

While The Deadman was never known for being one of the greatest titleholders in the promotion's history, it never really mattered. Like several other performers, he was one of those special individuals that didn't need a championship to validate him. His overall presentation was more what mattered, not wins and losses.

But in this case, it might be fitting to let someone of his stature return for that one last grasp of gold. He would have the opportunity to leave his boots, hat, urn and the WWE Championship right there in the middle of the ring.

With a few effects, he could disappear into a cloud of smoke and reappear in plain clothes - and as himself, Mark Calaway. It would be a sign that he is stepping away from the character and the trade to live the rest of his life in peace.

It would also be his way to leave The Undertaker behind and rightfully go on with whatever the future holds for him... from there, and forever.

