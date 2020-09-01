5 Ways WWE could book Alexa Bliss after Payback 2020

At this year's WWE Payback event, 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt defended the Universal Championship against Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns in a No Holds Barred Triple Threat Match.

While Wyatt and Strowman beat the life out of each other, Roman Reigns made a smart decision and signed the match contract right when The Fiend and The Monster were running on fumes. This way, The Big Dog was able to spear and pin an exhausted Strowman to become the new Universal Champion.

Most Payback news stories seem to be focused on Roman Reigns and his huge accomplishment, and it has overshadowed an important plot point that occurred during the main event. Alexa Bliss made a backstage cameo and observed The Fiend on a television screen.

The storyline between Alexa Bliss, Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman is far from over.#WWE #SmackDown — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) August 29, 2020

Although The Wicked Witch of WWE has teased her potential affection for The Fiend previously, last week's SmackDown indicated that the storyline between Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt may have just begun.

With that being said, here are 5 Ways WWE can book Alexa Bliss after Payback 2020.

#5: Alexa Bliss betrays her friend Nikki Cross

During last week's edition of WWE SmackDown, Alexa Bliss debuted a new look, which was quite reminiscent of her Harley Quinn character back when she was a heel.

Bliss appeared in relatively good spirits and she also approached Tamina and Nikki Cross in a backstage segment. What began as a friendly meetup turned into Bliss snapping at her best friend, Nikki Cross, who said that the former's new hairstyle reminded her of The Fiend.

WWE could indirectly address Alexa Bliss and The Fiend's storyline by focusing on the after-effects of that angle. In this case, the aftermath of what happened could lead to Alexa's frustrations prompting her to betray Nikki Cross.

Perhaps the two could even embark on another tag team run before the betrayal occurs, only this time around, the roles are reversed with Alexa Bliss being the twisted soul compared to a relatively stable Nikki Cross in 2020.