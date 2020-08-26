Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Mandy Rose gives an update on her WWE future after SummerSlam 2020

Mandy Rose is ready to aim for the top of the Women
Mandy Rose is ready to aim for the top of the Women's Division on WWE SmackDown
Kartik Arry
ANALYST
Modified 26 Aug 2020, 22:53 IST
News
Advertisement

At WWE SummerSlam 2020, Mandy Rose defeated Sonya Deville in a No Disqualification "Loser Leaves WWE" Match. As of this moment, Deville is no longer a part of the current SmackDown roster.

On the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, Mandy Rose was featured as a guest. She talked about her SummerSlam match in detail and also revealed what the future holds for her on WWE SmackDown.

The Golden Goddess said that she is ready to move one step forward and challenge the SmackDown Women's Champion on the Blue Brand.

Bayley is the current SmackDown Women's Champion, and it would be an obvious direction for the Blue Brand's biggest female babyface to aim for the top title.

Kayla Braxton also asked Mandy Rose whether she would consider being involved in the Women's Tag Team Division at this stage, and The Golden Goddess didn't think it's completely out of the picture yet:

"Yeah, honestly I'm not gonna say no in the future for you know, being in a Tag Team obviously, but for now I really want to focus on a singles career."

Please H/T Sportskeeda and WWE The Bump if you are using the above quote.

Sonya Deville's WWE status after loss to Mandy Rose

Sonya Deville certainly was not too pleased after she lost to Mandy Rose at SummerSlam. WWE had a chance to catch up with her backstage later in the night.

Advertisement

Sonya Deville may have hinted at a major change, but for now, taking some time off from the company may be a good idea for her.

After all, the reason behind changing the stipulation from a "Hair vs. Hair" bout to a "Loser Leaves WWE" match at SummerSlam is related to Deville's attempted kidnapping incident at home, as reported by Dave Meltzer.

Deville's departure from the company also brings an end to her long-running onscreen feud with Mandy Rose, which allows The Golden Goddess to move up ranks on SmackDown.

You can check out the full episode below:

Fans have been speculating the numerous ways through which WWE could bring back Sonya Deville, but as for now, let's hope that taking some time off does her good.

Published 26 Aug 2020, 22:53 IST
WWE SmackDown Mandy Rose Sonya Deville WWE Smackdown Women's Championship
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी