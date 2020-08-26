Mandy Rose gives an update on her WWE future after SummerSlam 2020

At WWE SummerSlam 2020, Mandy Rose defeated Sonya Deville in a No Disqualification "Loser Leaves WWE" Match. As of this moment, Deville is no longer a part of the current SmackDown roster.

On the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, Mandy Rose was featured as a guest. She talked about her SummerSlam match in detail and also revealed what the future holds for her on WWE SmackDown.

The Golden Goddess said that she is ready to move one step forward and challenge the SmackDown Women's Champion on the Blue Brand.

Bayley is the current SmackDown Women's Champion, and it would be an obvious direction for the Blue Brand's biggest female babyface to aim for the top title.

Kayla Braxton also asked Mandy Rose whether she would consider being involved in the Women's Tag Team Division at this stage, and The Golden Goddess didn't think it's completely out of the picture yet:

"Yeah, honestly I'm not gonna say no in the future for you know, being in a Tag Team obviously, but for now I really want to focus on a singles career."

Sonya Deville's WWE status after loss to Mandy Rose

Sonya Deville certainly was not too pleased after she lost to Mandy Rose at SummerSlam. WWE had a chance to catch up with her backstage later in the night.

EXCLUSIVE: @SonyaDevilleWWE has few words to give following her loss to @WWE_MandyRose in the Loser Leaves WWE Match. #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/PHSm67D9aD — WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 24, 2020

Sonya Deville may have hinted at a major change, but for now, taking some time off from the company may be a good idea for her.

After all, the reason behind changing the stipulation from a "Hair vs. Hair" bout to a "Loser Leaves WWE" match at SummerSlam is related to Deville's attempted kidnapping incident at home, as reported by Dave Meltzer.

Deville's departure from the company also brings an end to her long-running onscreen feud with Mandy Rose, which allows The Golden Goddess to move up ranks on SmackDown.

Fans have been speculating the numerous ways through which WWE could bring back Sonya Deville, but as for now, let's hope that taking some time off does her good.